MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - We may be starting our workweek off on a warm and sunny note, but storms are in the forecast once again; this time, we will be watching both Tuesday and Wednesday for the possibility of strong and even severe weather. It’s April in Alabama, so having a threat for impactful weather is not unusual, but a lot of you might have some storm fatigue after multiple rounds of activity it seems we have had over the past few weeks. Remember though - every severe weather set up is different, so it’s important to pay attention!

ALABAMA STATE ・ 13 HOURS AGO