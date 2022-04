To be or not to be a platform? Loom, the asynchronous video tool, is facing the same identity crisis that so many apps before it have faced. Right now Loom thrives as a supplement to other communication platforms, for those moments when you need to record a quick video to send to another co-worker. But as remote work lingers, more and more people are Looming and it looks like a productivity hack that’s here to stay. Loom is the go-to tool for VCs making deals, and just look at all the other players who have entered the async video space.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 5 DAYS AGO