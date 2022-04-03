ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

J.J. Spaun wins Valero Texas Open, punches ticket for 2022 Masters

By Tim Schmitt
 1 day ago
Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports

SAN ANTONIO — Growing up in Southern California, J.J. Spaun’s fondest childhood memories came at Disneyland, a place he remembers roaming as a preschooler and later enjoyed while maintaining a season pass as an adult.

But Spaun’s biggest fairytale moment came in Texas on Sunday when the former San Diego State University star — who turned pro nearly a decade ago — emerged from a jam-packed leaderboard to capture his first PGA Title, holding off Matt Jones, Beau Hossler and others to take the Valero Texas Open.

In his 147th Tour start, Spaun followed a double-bogey on the opening hole with solid, if unspectacular play, holding steady in a stiff Texas breeze while others faded. With the victory, he earned his first berth to the Masters, which starts this week in Augusta, Georgia. He shot a 69 on Sunday and finished the event at 13 under.

As for the opening double-bogey, it marked the first time a player made double on the first hole and held on for victory since Tiger Woods did so during the 2008 U.S. Open at Torrey Pines.

Spaun, who now lives in Arizona, said he wasn’t frazzled after the miscue, and if anything, it might have helped him a bit.

“Honestly, it didn’t bother me as much as you would think. If anything it kind of calmed me down,” he said. “I didn’t hit a bad shot until the second shot — that was kind of a bad shot, but I knew there was still a lot of golf and I’d rather double the first hole than the last hole.

“So I just knew that if I stayed patient and kept plugging away that who knows? If I put myself in contention with nine holes away, that’s all I could ask for.”

Spaun entered this week with just 11 career top-10 finishes and was a 150-1 shot to win, but he calmly drained a number of mid-sized par putts to stay in the lead and then watched as a number of other players flamed out. That followed a number of brilliant hole-outs throughout the week that put him in contention.

The 242nd-ranked player in the world coming into the event, Spaun played defensively down the stretch — hitting iron off the tee on the risk/reward 17th hole and making par with a four-foot putt. He made things interesting on the final hole, pulling his drive left down a hill on a par-5, but Spaun played safely out of the rough and avoided any major mishaps.

Apr 3, 2022; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Matt Kuchar tees off at the first hole during the final round of the Valero Texas Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports

Matt Kuchar, who was two down on the final hole, went for the green on the par-5 and dropped his second shot in the water. Making his 500th start on Tour this week, he finished second for the 14th time in his illustrious career to go with nine victories.

By virtue of an impressive 66, Matt Jones finished tied for runner-up with Kuchar at 11 under, although he’d finished nearly two hours before Spaun did.

“It was a good weekend,” Jones said. “I had a good round going Thursday and let it slip, and then Friday I just played poorly and made a couple of mistakes and those mistakes are what cost golf tournaments out on this Tour because everyone’s so good.”

Canadian Adam Hadwin was third at 10 under, tied with Hossler, Troy Merritt and Charles Howell III.

Among the others who made noise on Sunday were Keegan Bradley — who shot a 66 to get into the conversation early at 9 under, before the pack kept pulling away from him — and former Texas star Hossler, who was tied for the lead to start the day but scrambled all day and finally fell out of contention with a double-bogey on the 14th hole.

