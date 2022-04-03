The first edition of the Dinah Shore featured a legendary field and big money. The 2022 Chevron Championship winner will earn $750,000.

Photo: Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images

The first edition of the Chevron Championship in 1972 featured a game-changing $110,000 purse and a field that reads like a who’s who list of golf.

Mickey Wright, Kathy Whitworth, Patty Berg, JoAnne Carner, Betsy Rawls, Judy Rankin, Louise Suggs, Marilynn Smith, Sandra Palmer.

Jane Blalock won the first one, a glamorous 54-hole event that transformed the LPGA. Her prize: $20,050.

This week’s purse of $5 million is up 60 percent over last year. The winner will receive $750,000. The player finishing around 46th this week will earn a paycheck that’s similar to what Blalock earned all those years ago.

It’s not all about the money, of course, but with the U.S. Women’s Open moving to a $10 million purse, Chevron’s elevation of this event matters.

Here’s a closer look back on that starry first field:

Name Position Score Money

Jane Blalock 1 213 $20,050

Carol Mann T-2 216 $11,550

Judy Rankin T-2 216 $11,550

Jo Ann Prentice 4 217 $6,550

Sandra Haynie T-5 218 $4,500

Mickey Wright T-5 218 $4,500

Kathy Whitworth T-7 218 $4,500

Pam Higgins T-7 219 $3,200

Sandra Palmer T-9 221 $2,500

Pam Barnett T-9 221 $2,500

Gloria Ehret T-11 222 $2,000

Betsy Cullen T-11 222 $2,000

Kathy Cornelius T-13 223 $1,700

Clifford Creed T-13 223 $1,700

Marlene Hagge T-13 223 $1,700

Louise Suggs T-13 223 $1,700

Jan Ferraris T-17 225 $1,475

JoAnne Carner T-17 225 $1,475

Marilynn Smith T-19 226 $1,350

Murle Breer T-19 226 $1,350

Kathy Ahern T-19 226 $1,350

Beth Stone T-22 227 $1,200

Cynthia Sullivan T-22 227 $1,200

Sandra Elliott T-22 227 $1,200

Peggy Wilson T-25 228 $1,075

Margie Masters T-25 228 $1,075

Donna Young T-27 229 $925

Mary Mills T-27 229 $925

Ruth Jessen T-27 229 $925

Althea Darben T-27 229 $925

Betsy Rawls T-31 230 $775

Kathy Farrer T-31 230 $775

Gerda Boykin T-31 230 $775

Sue Berning 34 231 $725

Judy Kimball 35 232 $700

Barbara Romack T-36 233 $662.50

DeDe Owens T-36 233 $662.50

Sandra Spuzich 38 234 $625

Lesley Holbert 39 236 $600

Patty Berg 40 237 $575

Here’s how much money each player will make this year.

2022 Chevron Championship prize money payouts

Position Earnings

1 $750,000

2 $460,636

3 $334,159

4 $258,498

5 $208,063

6 $170,232

7 $142,491

8 $124,839

9 $112,228

10 $102,139

11 $94,571

12 $88,266

13 $82,718

14 $77,676

15 $73,135

16 $69,100

17 $65,572

18 $62,545

19 $60,024

20 $58,004

21 $55,989

22 $53,969

23 $51,954

24 $49,934

25 $48,170

26 $46,406

27 $44,637

28 $42,873

29 $41,108

30 $39,595

31 $38,081

32 $36,567

33 $35,054

34 $33,540

35 $32,282

36 $31,019

37 $29,761

38 $28,498

39 $27,235

40 $26,228

41 $25,220

42 $24,213

43 $23,200

44 $22,193

45 $21,436

46 $20,679

47 $19,923

48 $19,166

49 $18,409

50 $17,652

51 $17,151

52 $16,645

53 $16,139

54 $15,637

55 $15,131

56 $14,625

57 $14,124

58 $13,618

59 $13,116

60 $12,610

61 $12,360

62 $12,104

63 $11,853

64 $11,603

65 $11,347

66 $11,097

67 $10,846

68 $10,590

69 $10,340

70 $10,089

71 $9,964

72 $9,834

73 $9,708

74 $9,583