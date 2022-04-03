The first edition of the Dinah Shore featured a legendary field and big money. The 2022 Chevron Championship winner will earn $750,000.
The first edition of the Chevron Championship in 1972 featured a game-changing $110,000 purse and a field that reads like a who’s who list of golf.
Mickey Wright, Kathy Whitworth, Patty Berg, JoAnne Carner, Betsy Rawls, Judy Rankin, Louise Suggs, Marilynn Smith, Sandra Palmer.
Jane Blalock won the first one, a glamorous 54-hole event that transformed the LPGA. Her prize: $20,050.
This week’s purse of $5 million is up 60 percent over last year. The winner will receive $750,000. The player finishing around 46th this week will earn a paycheck that’s similar to what Blalock earned all those years ago.
It’s not all about the money, of course, but with the U.S. Women’s Open moving to a $10 million purse, Chevron’s elevation of this event matters.
Here’s a closer look back on that starry first field:
Name Position Score Money
Jane Blalock 1 213 $20,050
Carol Mann T-2 216 $11,550
Judy Rankin T-2 216 $11,550
Jo Ann Prentice 4 217 $6,550
Sandra Haynie T-5 218 $4,500
Mickey Wright T-5 218 $4,500
Kathy Whitworth T-7 218 $4,500
Pam Higgins T-7 219 $3,200
Sandra Palmer T-9 221 $2,500
Pam Barnett T-9 221 $2,500
Gloria Ehret T-11 222 $2,000
Betsy Cullen T-11 222 $2,000
Kathy Cornelius T-13 223 $1,700
Clifford Creed T-13 223 $1,700
Marlene Hagge T-13 223 $1,700
Louise Suggs T-13 223 $1,700
Jan Ferraris T-17 225 $1,475
JoAnne Carner T-17 225 $1,475
Marilynn Smith T-19 226 $1,350
Murle Breer T-19 226 $1,350
Kathy Ahern T-19 226 $1,350
Beth Stone T-22 227 $1,200
Cynthia Sullivan T-22 227 $1,200
Sandra Elliott T-22 227 $1,200
Peggy Wilson T-25 228 $1,075
Margie Masters T-25 228 $1,075
Donna Young T-27 229 $925
Mary Mills T-27 229 $925
Ruth Jessen T-27 229 $925
Althea Darben T-27 229 $925
Betsy Rawls T-31 230 $775
Kathy Farrer T-31 230 $775
Gerda Boykin T-31 230 $775
Sue Berning 34 231 $725
Judy Kimball 35 232 $700
Barbara Romack T-36 233 $662.50
DeDe Owens T-36 233 $662.50
Sandra Spuzich 38 234 $625
Lesley Holbert 39 236 $600
Patty Berg 40 237 $575
Here’s how much money each player will make this year.
2022 Chevron Championship prize money payouts
Position Earnings
1 $750,000
2 $460,636
3 $334,159
4 $258,498
5 $208,063
6 $170,232
7 $142,491
8 $124,839
9 $112,228
10 $102,139
11 $94,571
12 $88,266
13 $82,718
14 $77,676
15 $73,135
16 $69,100
17 $65,572
18 $62,545
19 $60,024
20 $58,004
21 $55,989
22 $53,969
23 $51,954
24 $49,934
25 $48,170
26 $46,406
27 $44,637
28 $42,873
29 $41,108
30 $39,595
31 $38,081
32 $36,567
33 $35,054
34 $33,540
35 $32,282
36 $31,019
37 $29,761
38 $28,498
39 $27,235
40 $26,228
41 $25,220
42 $24,213
43 $23,200
44 $22,193
45 $21,436
46 $20,679
47 $19,923
48 $19,166
49 $18,409
50 $17,652
51 $17,151
52 $16,645
53 $16,139
54 $15,637
55 $15,131
56 $14,625
57 $14,124
58 $13,618
59 $13,116
60 $12,610
61 $12,360
62 $12,104
63 $11,853
64 $11,603
65 $11,347
66 $11,097
67 $10,846
68 $10,590
69 $10,340
70 $10,089
71 $9,964
72 $9,834
73 $9,708
74 $9,583
