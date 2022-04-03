Baseball: Warriors cut down Scio, 11-4

The Warrenton Warriors were holding a narrow 3-2 lead over Scio through four-and-a-half innings Friday at Huddleston Field, when the Warriors caught a little 6 o'clock lightning from their offense, resulting in an eventual 11-4 win.

The Loggers were one strike away from holding Warrenton scoreless in the bottom of the fifth, when Tyson McGrorty had a two-out, two-run double to center field. A few pitches later, Mikey Ulness doubled to almost the same spot, scoring another run.

The Warriors' onslaught continued in the sixth, when Dawson Little had a one-out, solo home run, and two hit batters later, Kaison Smith belted a three-run homer to center field for a 10-2 lead.

In between, Scio had runners at second and third with no outs in the top of the sixth, when Little came on in relief of Dylon Atwood and struck out three straight batters.

“Dylon gave us a great game on the hill, and did so much more, with a two-run base hit (in the first inning) and his base stealing,” said Warrenton coach Lennie Wolfe. “Our bats finally woke up a bit in the fifth inning, then Dawson comes on in the sixth and strikes out three in a row to get us out of that.”

And, “it has been a long while — I couldn't even guess — since we've had two home runs in the same inning,” he said. “And they were both very well hit.”

The Warriors had nine hits, four for extra bases. Warrenton is scheduled to open Coastal Range League play Tuesday at Rainier.