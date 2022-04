Bringing spirituality into medicine can benefit both patients and doctors, according to experts. A March 21, 2022 Medscape article cited a number of studies showing the positive impacts that spirituality can have. For example, one study found that medical students who say they actively participate in their religion may be less likely to experience burnout. Another study found that patients’ religious involvement and spirituality are linked with better health outcomes such as greater longevity, better quality of life (even during terminal illness), and less anxiety, depression, and suicide.

RELIGION ・ 5 DAYS AGO