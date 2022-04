The list of Kansas State’s departing men’s basketball transfers continues to grow. Three more players entered their names into the NCAA transfer portal on Monday. Maximus Edwards, a 6-foot-5 freshman wing from Stratford, Connecticut, was first to announce that he will leave the Wildcats and continue his college hoops career with a new team. He was the sixth K-State player to exit since Jerome Tang was hired to replace Bruce Weber as coach nearly two weeks ago. He was quickly joined by Davion Bradford and Kaosi Ezeagu, bringing the transfer total to eight.

MANHATTAN, KS ・ 6 HOURS AGO