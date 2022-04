Baseball fans couldn't be more excited for the Colorado Rockies' 2022 season home opener on April 8. The forecast for Friday afternoon's game against the Dodgers is predicted to be a pleasant and sunny, 69-degree day. However, every Rockies home opener hasn't been ideal weather-wise. In years past, Rox fans have headed to Coors Field bundled up in coats and scarves, displaying their true dedication at the start of the season. In other years, it's been hot and sunny when the team took the field for their first home game.

MLB ・ 7 HOURS AGO