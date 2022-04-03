ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Nate Bargatze presents Grammy wearing helmet: ‘Comedians have to wear these now at awards shows’

By Tom Murray
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07Wk07_0eyKDwrG00

Comedian Nate Bargatze alluded to the Will Smith Oscars slap by wearing a helmet to present at the 2022 Grammy Awards in Las Vegas.

“I need to caution everybody, remain in your seats and keep your hands to yourself,” Grammys host LeVar Burton said onstage at the pre awards ceremony today (April 3) while introducing Bargatze, also appearing to reference the Oscars incident.

Bargatze then walked on stage wearing a large black helmet, drawing laughs from the audience.

“They said comedians have to wear these now at awards shows during the joke parts,” he said. “It doesn’t even cover your face, I think it just focuses where you would hit me.”

The comedian then took the helmet off, saying “alright, this is stupid”, before presenting the award for Best Spoken Word Album.

Bargatze is himself nominated at the 2022 Grammys for Best Comedy Album.

At the Oscars last week (27 March), Smith strode on stage to hit Chris Rock after he made a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith .

While Smith claimed that he was defending Pinkett Smith from a joke about her alopecia diagnosis, a source close to Rock says he “had no idea” about it. Smith, who faces disciplinary action from the Academy, announced his resignation from the awards body on Friday (1 April).

Comments / 2

If you enjoy reading articles from
The Independent
The Independent

587K+

Followers

189K+

Posts

260M+

Views

Follow The Independent and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
StyleCaster

Chris Rock Shaded Will Smith After He Slapped Him at the Oscars—See His Diss About Will’s Movie

Click here to read the full article. The slap heard around the world. Chris Rock shaded Will Smith after he slapped him at the Oscars 2022 for his joke about Jada Pinkett-Smith’s bald head. Chris and Will went viral at the 94th Academy Awards on March 27, 2022, after the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air alum slapped the stand-up comedian for a joke he made about his wife’s hair. The moment started when Chris took the stage to present the Oscar for Best Documentary Feature and joked that Jada—who has alopecia, a disorder that causes hair loss—looked like G.I. Jane, Demi Moore’s...
CELEBRITIES
TheWrap

Watch Shawn Wayans Imitating Chris Rock and Getting Awards-Show ‘Beatdown’ at 2000 VMAs (Video)

Marlon Wayans shared a retrospective clip of his brother Shawn impersonating Chris Rock that is strangely reminiscent of what happened Sunday night at the Oscars. “Maaaaan, not to ‘kick’ a brother when he’s down… BUT we predicted this sh– exactly,” Marlon captioned the old footage, which you can watch above via YouTube. “When art imitates life then LIFE actually happens. Sh-t! We were way ahead of our time,” he added before reminding his online followers “#thesejustjokes let’s laugh again.“
CELEBRITIES
People

George Lopez Says Oscars Slap Is Like 'Deciding Which Parent' to Live with: 'I'm Staying with … Chris Rock'

George Lopez is standing with Chris Rock. While attending the grand opening of the Immersive Frida Kahlo exhibit in support of Global Gift Foundation USA Wednesday evening, the actor and comedian, 60, expressed support for Rock, 57, after the Saturday Night Live alum was struck onstage by Will Smith for making a joke about Smith's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, at the 2022 Oscars.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Levar Burton
Person
Nate Bargatze
Person
Jada Pinkett Smith
Person
Chris Rock
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grammy Awards#Comedians#Awards Ceremony#Academy Awards#The Will Smith Oscars
POPSUGAR

Blue Ivy Stole the Show During Beyoncé's Oscars Performance

Beyoncé opened the 2022 Oscars in grand fashion, starting the night off with a rousing performance of her Oscar-nominated song "Be Alive" from the movie "King Richard." Clad in what can only be described as tennis ball-green, Beyoncé belted out the song from the movie about Serena and Venus Williams and their father, Richard Williams.
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Grammys
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Grammy
TIME

The Best, Worst, and Weirdest Moments of the 2022 Grammy Awards

The 64th Annual Grammy Awards aired Sunday night from Las Vegas, taking place in the shadow of a wildly controversial Oscars ceremony from just one week prior. It’s been a tough few years for the Recording Academy, which has dealt with internal strife , accusations of backdoor dealing, and the defection of some of music’s biggest stars: Drake and The Weeknd have publicly renounced the Grammy’s legitimacy, while Kanye West was banned from this ceremony due to “concerning online behavior.”
LAS VEGAS, NV
Urban Islandz

Tory Lanez Drops Pardi & Megan Thee Stallion Diss Track Referencing Offset & Cardi B

Tory Lanez fired shots at Pardison Fontaine and Megan Thee Stallion in a new diss track. Just when most people thought 2022 was going to be a peaceful year devoid of unnecessary drama, Tory Lanez decided to flip the script and rehash his beef with Megan Thee Stallion and Pardison Fontaine as he made a diss track dubbed “Cap”. It was loaded with insults about Pardi and some shade seemingly directed toward the “WAP” rapper.
MUSIC
Complex

Donald Glover Shares His Thoughts on Will Smith’s Oscars Slap, Gives Update on New Music

With Atlanta’s third season now being rolled out, complete with a pair of Hiro Murai-directed premiere episodes, star and creator Donald Glover stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! to give fans some insight on how his creative process has changed over the years. Expectedly, Glover was also asked about Will Smith’s Oscars slap, as well as the possibility of a new album under the Childish Gambino moniker.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

The Independent

587K+
Followers
189K+
Post
260M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy