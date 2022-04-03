ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Oklahoma health officials identify another COVID variant

By Abigail Brown
KTEN.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the article(KTEN) — Health officials have identified a new COVID variant called BA.2. This is a new sub-variant of the Omicron variant. Oklahoma...

www.kten.com

Comments / 22

Pamela J Fisher
1d ago

Please! For as long as man has been studying viruses, we have known that a variant is weaker than the original virus…give it a rest.

Reply(2)
9
mis
1d ago

Seriously...when will the truth finally be told. This PROPAGANDA media needs to be SHUTDOWN.

Reply(1)
12
