Oklahoma health officials identify another COVID variant
(KTEN) — Health officials have identified a new COVID variant called BA.2. This is a new sub-variant of the Omicron variant. Oklahoma...www.kten.com
(KTEN) — Health officials have identified a new COVID variant called BA.2. This is a new sub-variant of the Omicron variant. Oklahoma...www.kten.com
Please! For as long as man has been studying viruses, we have known that a variant is weaker than the original virus…give it a rest.
Seriously...when will the truth finally be told. This PROPAGANDA media needs to be SHUTDOWN.
Comments / 22