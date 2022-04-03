Coast Guard seizes more than $243M of cocaine, offloads drugs in South Florida

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. — A U.S. Coast Guard crew seized approximately 8,500 pounds of cocaine with a street value of more than $243 million, authorities said.

The crew of the Dauntless, a 210-foot Coast Guard cutter, offloaded the narcotics at their base in Miami Beach, Florida, the Miami Herald reported. In addition to the cocaine, 13 suspected drug smugglers from Colombia and the Dominican Republic were detained, according to the newspaper.

The detainees were taken into custody during a 45-day patrol of the Caribbean Sea, WTVJ-TV reported.

According to the Coast Guard, other federal agencies and the Royal Netherlands Navy participated in the operation, the Herald reported.

“The Coast Guard’s strong international partnerships, counter threats in the maritime domain, protect each of our countries from transnational organized crime, and work to stabilize and promote good governance in the region,” Lt. Paul Puddington, a Coast Guard duty enforcement officer, said in a statement. “We are thankful for coordinated efforts across the U.S. Coast Guard, the Department of Defense, Customs and Border Protection, as well as our international partners from the Netherlands and throughout Central and South America.”

