ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Carrie Underwood Changes Into Mini Dress For Grammys Performance After Sparkling On Red Carpet

By Alyssa Norwin
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SXSfL_0eyKB7a400
Shutterstock

One of country music’s biggest stars has taken over the Grammys! Carrie Underwood looked absolutely flawless when she walked the red carpet and performed at the show.

Carrie Underwood made quite a statement when she arrived to the 2022 Grammy Awards in Las Vegas. The country singer, who currently has a residency in Sin City, was absolutely glowing as she walked the red carpet at the high-profile event. As always, Carrie looked absolutely amazing. She wore a gown that had a gold, sequined bodice, leading into a poofy gold skirt.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Khcgj_0eyKB7a400
Carrie Underwood sparkles on the Grammys red carpet. (David Fisher/Shutterstock)

Carrie’s Grammys night look was complete with her hair styled in straight and cascading down her back. Her makeup look was also on-point, as she rocked dark eye makeup to off-set the bright dress. Plus, she accessorized with dangling silver earrings, and was joined by her husband, Mike Fisher, for a date night at the award show.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wRBmE_0eyKB7a400
Carrie Underwood performing at the Grammys. (Shutterstock)

In addition to just attending the Grammys as a nominee, Carrie also performed at the awards show. In March, she released her new single, “Ghost Story,” and she performed it live for the first time at the show. For the performance, Carrie changed into a purple mini dress with long rain blowing behind her. She paired the mini with open-toed shoes as she belted out the tune onstage.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ik3ex_0eyKB7a400
Carrie Underwood attends the Grammys with Mike Fisher. (David Fisher/Shutterstock)

Of course, Carrie is no stranger to the Grammys. She already has seven Grammys under her belt, although she hasn’t won since she took home Best Country Solo Performance for “Something In The Water” in 2015. Carrie actually earned her first two Grammys during her first ever appearance at the awards show — she won Best New Artist and Best Female Country Vocal Performance in 2007.

In March, Carrie also attended another big awards show, the ACM Awards. She and Jason performed “If I Didn’t Love You” at the event, which also took place in Las Vegas. Carrie has certainly been spending quite a bit of time in Vegas lately, as her Reflection residency kicked off in Dec. 2021 with a string of dates. The March/April run of six shows concluded on April 2, just one day before the Grammys, so she’s been busy! In May, Carrie will return to Vegas for six more residency dates, as well.

Comments / 3

Related
purewow.com

Sandra Bullock Makes Rare Red Carpet Appearance with Her Sister in a Show-Stopping Ombre Dress

Sandra Bullock turned heads at her latest red carpet appearance—all thanks to her stunning ensemble and a very special guest. The 57-year-old actress recently attended the premiere of her latest film, The Lost City, and stepped out in a ruffled pink ombre dress by Elie Saab, complete with a plunging neckline and a gravity-defying split. Bullock completed the outfit with a black blazer and matching heels, but her stylish ensemble isn't the only thing that caught our attention. The star brought her little sister, Gesine Bullock-Prado, as her date.
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

After Kelly Clarkson ‘Collapses’ on Her Talk Show, She Sharpens Up in Retro-Inspired Mary Janes at ‘American Song Contest’ Red Carpet

Click here to read the full article. Kelly Clarkson hit the red carpet of “American Song Contest” after competing against Anne Hathaway on her talk show earlier in the day, where she literally hit the floor on her namesake talk show. The “Breakaway” singer attended the red carpet premiere of “American Song Contest,” a new NBC show. Clarkson is hosting the competition series alongside Snoop Dogg as they try to find the best original song written by an American. To the event, Clarkson donned a black and white polka dot dress from Monique Lhuillier, which featured tulle overlay and a matching...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carrie Underwood
hotnewhiphop.com

Marlon Wayans Thinks Chris Rock May Have "Cracked The Wrong Joke On The Wrong Day"

Hollywood has come out in droves to comment on Will Smith smacking Chris Rock at this past weekend's Oscars, but not all commentary has come from people who know both men well. Marlon Wayans is a comedy veteran who has been involved in the entertainment industry for most of his life and he witnessed his longtime friends change the course of Academy Awards history over a joke.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grammy Awards#Acm Awards#Mini Dress#Carpet
heatworld

Cameron Diaz: baby no.2 at 50

When Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden welcomed their daughter Raddix, they declared their family to be “complete”. But two years later, insiders say the couple are getting broody again. In fact, they’re already talking about lining up a surrogate in time for the actress’ milestone 50th birthday in August.
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Are a Perfect Pair at the 2022 GRAMMYs

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend made a stunning pair at the 2022 GRAMMYs, walking the red carpet in Las Vegas on Sunday. The 43-year-old singer, who will perform during the ceremony, wore a lush velvet tuxedo alongside his 36-year-old wife, who took up space in the best way, wearing a stunning pink Nicole + Felicia Couture dress.
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Grammys 2022 Red Carpet Fashion: See What the Stars Wore

Where music meets fashion! Elle King, Doja Cat and more stars brought their A-game to the 2022 Grammys red carpet. Pop stars and Hollywood icons posed outside the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, April 3, serving their fiercest looks for the cameras. The 64th annual awards show was initially scheduled to […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
POPSUGAR

Blue Ivy Stole the Show During Beyoncé's Oscars Performance

Beyoncé opened the 2022 Oscars in grand fashion, starting the night off with a rousing performance of her Oscar-nominated song "Be Alive" from the movie "King Richard." Clad in what can only be described as tennis ball-green, Beyoncé belted out the song from the movie about Serena and Venus Williams and their father, Richard Williams.
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Grammys
NewsBreak
Country Music
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Grammy
E! News

Lady Gaga's Grammys 2022 Red Carpet Look Deserves a Round of Applause

Watch: Lady Gaga GLAMBOT: Behind the Scenes at 2019 Grammys. Put your hands up, make 'em touch for Lady Gaga. The singer stepped out to the 2022 Grammys at Las Vegas' MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 3 in a head-turning custom Armani Privé dress. She accessorized her ensemble with gorgeous Tiffany & Co. jewelry.
MUSIC
ETOnline.com

Carrie Underwood and Her Golden GRAMMYs Gown Catch Husband Mike Fisher's Eye

While there are still GRAMMY Awards to be given out, Carrie Underwood is already a winner in every way. In honor of music's biggest night on Sunday, the singer stepped out onto the red carpet in Las Vegas, an undeniable standout in a gold ombré ball gown with an embellished bodice by Dolce & Gabbana.
MUSIC
ETOnline.com

Silk Sonic Opens 2022 GRAMMYs with Epic Performance

Silk Sonic got the party started at the 64th Annual GRAMMYs with an incredible performance! The duo, Anderson .Paak and Bruno Mars, got the star-studded audience moving and on their feet. The duo's hit track "777" brought the packed audience at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas to...
MUSIC
Inside Nova

John Legend's kids 'excited' to have a sibling

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen's children know they are "trying" for another baby. The couple - who lost their son Jack in the middle of pregnancy in September 2020 - are undergoing IVF treatment to have a sibling for Luna, five, and Miles, three, and the youngsters are "excited" about the prospect of having another child in the house.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
WWD

BTS Shines in Custom Louis Vuitton Suits at the 2022 Grammy Awards

Click here to read the full article. BTS has arrived at the 2022 Grammys. The Korean boy band walked the red carpet of the awards ceremony on Sunday in suits by Louis Vuitton, for which they are all brand ambassadors.More from WWDBest Dressed at the 2022 Grammy AwardsRed Carpet Arrivals at the 2022 Grammy AwardsRed Carpet Photos from the 2022 Cesar Awards The suits were coordinated in a blue, brown and white and custom-made with wool and cashmere, inspired by the men’s fall 2022 collection. Their sneakers were also made by the French label. Members V and RM, wore brown suits with a...
BEAUTY & FASHION
People

Gwen Stefani on Why She and Blake Shelton Asked Carson Daly to Officiate Wedding: 'Love Him'

Gwen Stefani is opening up about her and husband Blake Shelton's decision to have Carson Daly officiate their wedding last year. The 52-year-old singer appeared on Jimmy Kimme Live Thursday, where she spoke all about her July 2021 nuptials to Shelton, 45. Stefani said that she is "in love" and loves "being married" to the country crooner, adding, "It's just the greatest thing that's ever happened to me."
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
168K+
Followers
15K+
Post
52M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy