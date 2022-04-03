ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anderson, CA

2 people arrested in Anderson for possession of drug paraphernalia

By Ariana Powell
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleANDERSON, Calif. - The Anderson Police Department’s Problem Oriented Policing (POP) Team served a search warrant in the 20000 block of Solomon Peak Drive on Saturday at around 6 p.m....

