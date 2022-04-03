ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

032722-tuc-spt-uafb-p10.JPG

By Rebecca Sasnett, Arizona Daily Star
The Key West Citizen
The Key West Citizen
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ckL81_0eyK93wH00

“The biggest mistake we would make is to try to limit him and make him play in a phone booth and not allow those plays to be encouraged,” said UA coach Jedd Fisch of Jayden de Laura, right.

Comments / 0

Related
WBRE

ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Lexi Snyder, Tri-Valley

Last season, the Tri-Valley softball team won its first-ever state championship. The Bulldogs’ starting third baseman was Lexi Snyder, who was named Second-Team All-State at that position. This year, Snyder is a senior and looks to lead Tri-Valley to a repeat performance.
SPORTS
wdhn.com

Headland’s Haselden signs with Faulkner football

HEADLAND, Ala. (WDHN) — Headland’s Acea Haselden signed with Faulkner University. Haselden will play defensive tackle for the Eagles. He says no matter where they want him he’s going to try his hardest on and off the field. Several coaching changes defined his time at Headland, but...
HEADLAND, AL
The Key West Citizen

The Key West Citizen

Key West, FL
471
Followers
1K+
Post
40K+
Views
ABOUT

The Key West Citizen is your trusted source for news in the Florida Keys and still the best source for local news, sports and commentary pertaining to Monroe County, Fla.

 https://keysnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy