032722-tuc-spt-uafb-p10.JPG

Related
WBRE
ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Lexi Snyder, Tri-Valley
Last season, the Tri-Valley softball team won its first-ever state championship. The Bulldogs’ starting third baseman was Lexi Snyder, who was named Second-Team All-State at that position. This year, Snyder is a senior and looks to lead Tri-Valley to a repeat performance.
wdhn.com
Headland’s Haselden signs with Faulkner football
HEADLAND, Ala. (WDHN) — Headland’s Acea Haselden signed with Faulkner University. Haselden will play defensive tackle for the Eagles. He says no matter where they want him he’s going to try his hardest on and off the field. Several coaching changes defined his time at Headland, but...
The Key West Citizen
Key West, FL
471
Followers
1K+
Post
40K+
Views
ABOUT
The Key West Citizen is your trusted source for news in the Florida Keys and still the best source for local news, sports and commentary pertaining to Monroe County, Fla.https://keysnews.com
Comments / 0