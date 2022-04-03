032722-tuc-spt-uafb-p10.JPG

Related
Three-star safety Justin Johnson commits to Arizona Wildcats for 2023
Three-star Inglewood, California safety Justin Johnson tweeted on Thursday that he was visiting both Arizona and Arizona State for the weekend. Winner: Wildcats. The 6-foot-2-inch, 185-pound Inglewood High School star committed to the UA Monday afternoon, becoming the third commit for the Wildcats' 2023 recruiting class. Johnson selected Arizona over Michigan State, Florida State, Grambling State and Colorado State. He's rated by 247Sports as the 68th-best safety in the 2023...
WBRE
ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Lexi Snyder, Tri-Valley
Last season, the Tri-Valley softball team won its first-ever state championship. The Bulldogs’ starting third baseman was Lexi Snyder, who was named Second-Team All-State at that position. This year, Snyder is a senior and looks to lead Tri-Valley to a repeat performance.
wdhn.com
Headland’s Haselden signs with Faulkner football
HEADLAND, Ala. (WDHN) — Headland’s Acea Haselden signed with Faulkner University. Haselden will play defensive tackle for the Eagles. He says no matter where they want him he’s going to try his hardest on and off the field. Several coaching changes defined his time at Headland, but...
Wyoming News
Cheyenne, WY
1K+
Followers
6K+
Post
361K+
Views
ABOUT
The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.https://www.wyomingnews.com
Comments / 0