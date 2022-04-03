Fans Can’t Tell Kylie And Kendall Jenner Apart In Their Latest Instagram Post—It’s Insane!

Splash News

While we know Kendall and Kylie Jenner are not twins, they certainly look like it in an Instagram post from the latter’s brand, Kylie Cosmetics! The two sisters posed for a beautiful photoshoot showing off their glammed up, radiant faces among flowers to promote Kylie products. This time, the brand announced that Kendall had a major part in their new campaign, showing off her makeup skills as well.

The post (uploaded last week) revealed that new makeup from Kendall x Kylie will launch in just a few days on April 6, and fans in the comments couldn’t contain their excitement. Apart from expressing their anticipation, users also pointed out how freakishly similar the Jenner sisters look in the photo.

“Wait are you guys twins lol,” wrote one fan, while another added, “seeing double!” And of course, since the two reality stars are sisters, it’s no surprise that they would share similar features like brown eyes, high cheekbones and dark hair, but Kendall’s full lips (that look all of a sudden so much like Kylie’s famous pout) are what really got fans talking.

The Jenners also posed for another photo, complete with lilac-colored lingerie, and fans noted that they “looked alike, but still different” this time, unlike the previous shot. Ultimately, as one fan put it best, “they’re probably the most gorg sister duo out there.”