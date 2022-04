Florida will look to prevent the sweep on Sunday after dropping Game 2 of the weekend series against the Georgia Bulldogs on Friday night, 6-1. Brandon Sproat matched Georgia’s ace Jonathan Cannon for most of the night, but the Bulldogs finally got to him in the sixth for three runs. He finished the night with eight strikeouts. Phillip Abner came in to pitch a clean seventh, and Nick Ficcarrotta followed him in the eighth. Fic gave up another three runs and put the game out of reach for the Gators with little time to rally.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO