ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Rihanna’s Bold Going Out Dress Is Perfect for Spring

By Christian Allaire
Vogue Magazine
Vogue Magazine
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

If you’re a follower of Rihanna’s fashion choices lately (and really, who isn’t?), you know that the superstar has been all but reinventing maternity style. She’s proudly worn unbuttoned tops, bodycon dresses, and sheer designs that are all about...

www.vogue.com

Comments / 1

Check out more stories from
Vogue Magazine
Vogue Magazine

18K+

Followers

11K+

Posts

3M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
In Style

Rihanna Broke Out Her Boudoir Heels and Paired Them with Sequined Leg Warmers

Rihanna might've reached the "do I have to get dressed?" stage of her pregnancy, but she seemingly found the perfect workaround with her latest outfit. On Friday night, the maternity style icon was spotted shopping for baby clothes at Couture Kids in West Hollywood wearing sexy pajamas that were still suitable for leaving the house. For the outing, Rih wore a pink and crystal-striped dress shirt with the bottom buttons undone, revealing not only her bump, but also a pair of drawstring white silk shorts below. For a touch of glam, she broke out a pair of sequined leg warmers that matched her sparkling silver handbag, and wore them with fluffy pink boudoir heels.
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Hailey Bieber Just Wore Sheer Tights As Pants To An Oscars Party—Her Legs Won't Quit!

Hailey Bieber, 25, always knows how to make an entrance, and when the supermodel arrived at Saint Laurent‘s pre-Oscars soiree last week, all eyes were drawn to her sultry, leggy and effortlessly cool ensemble. Bieber oozed French-girl-chic in a black-and-white get-up complete with a cropped leather jacket, tiny white cropped tank underneath, high-waisted black briefs, and our absolute favorite highlight— lacy, floral, sheer tights worn as trousers.
BEAUTY & FASHION
POPSUGAR

Halsey's Cutout Crystal Jumpsuit Comes With Seriously Flared Pants

Halsey made a statement at the iHeartRadio Music Awards. On March 22, the About Face creator pulled up to the award show in Los Angeles wearing a show-stopping Andres Sarda Swarovski-covered jumpsuit that commanded attention from every angle. The crystal top featured a black leather underwire and symmetrical cutouts, leaving Halsey's many tattoos on full display. Their outfit had hip cutouts and some seriously flared pants that put a fun spin on the traditional red carpet train. Styled by Law Roach, Halsey paired the outfit with metallic Stuart Weitzman platform heels, silver earrings, and metallic rings.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Hypebae

2022 Oscars After-Party: The Best Dressed Celebrities

Though the 94th Academy Awards have us fixated on its shocking speeches, the stars’ red carpet style certainly overshadowed any on-stage drama as celebrities put on their Sunday best for the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscars after party. Kim Kardashian stunned in a form-fitting blue Balenciaga gown, while sister Kendall Jenner wore a dramatic black dress with a frothy neckline, designed by Demna as well.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dries Van Noten
Person
Rihanna
POPSUGAR

The Cutouts in Saweetie's Oscars Look Create the Illusion of a Dress

True to her brand, Saweetie walked the 2022 Oscars red carpet in an icy ensemble. Clad in a Mônot Off-the-Shoulder Cutout Crop Top ($1,095) and matching Column Maxi Skirt ($850) from the brand's spring/summer 2022 collection, the 28-year-old rapper was dressed to the nines. Her take on cutouts created the illusion of an off-the-shoulder evening gown, and it made for a memorable look. The "Best Friend" singer accessorized with drop-hoop earrings, a massive pendant ring, and strappy black heels that accentuated her white pedicure.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Vogue Magazine

Rihanna Revisits a Classic Dior Collection

Rihanna’s maternity style just keeps getting better. Since announcing her pregnancy in January, the star has kept her outfit choices bold and colorful, wearing custom pieces and looks fresh from the fall 2022 runways. New fashion is cause for excitement, but last night while heading to dinner at Giorgio Baldi, the star revisited a classic collection from Christian Dior. Layered over her kitten print mini-dress from KNWLS was a whipstitched fur coat from the brand’s fall 2002 runway. The ombré piece, designed by John Galliano, fades from magenta to tan and features a coyote lining that peeks out on its cuffs and collars. Eye-catching from the moment it debuted on model Raica Oliveira two decades ago, the coat is one of the rarest Dior pieces that Rihanna and longtime collaborator Jahleel Weaver have selected.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Vogue

Rihanna Swaps Crop Tops And Catsuits For A Babydoll Dress And Trainers

All products featured on British Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Rihanna’s maternity style has been all belly-baring crop tops and low-rise baggy jeans – until now. While out with boyfriend (possibly fiancé, judging...
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Santa Monica#Mo
papermag.com

Lizzo Wants to Reinvent Shapewear

All the rumors are true — Lizzo is launching her very own shapewear line. “Instead of thinking about size in this linear way, we’re thinking about it on a spectrum where everyone is included,” said Lizzo in a statement. YITTY designs come from sizes XS to 6X, emphasizing what Lizzo does best: embracing natural beauty just as it comes, and making women feel good. “It’s not high, it’s not low. It’s not big, it’s not small. It’s just your size.”
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
shefinds

Kate Middleton’s Skinny Jeans And White T-Shirt Look Is Definitely Too Casual For The Royals—But We Think It’s So Chic!

Kate Middleton has access to some of the most extravagant gowns in the world, but that doesn’t mean that she doesn’t love dressing down too. When the Duchess of Cambridge goes casual, she still manages to exude class and chicness, which is exactly what happened when she and husband Prince William visited Western Belize on March 21st, as part of their latest Caribbean tour to mark The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Lori Harvey Arrives in Geometric Gold Dress & Soaring Heels With Michael B. Jordan at Vanity Fair Oscars After-Party

Click here to read the full article. Lori Harvey and Michael B. Jordan made their major red carpet debut together at the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party following the 2022 Academy Awards in Los Angeles last night. The model and “Creed” actor both opted for glamorous looks that shimmered for the special occasion, which Harvey dubbed a date night on her Instagram stories. While Jordan, 35, kept things cool in a black metallic tuxedo and matching ankle boots, the founder of SKN by LH showed off a stunning gold embellished Tony Ward spring ’22 couture gown. The strapless dress featured a corset-style bodice...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Celebrities
PopSugar

Rihanna Styled Her Sheer Oscars Afterparty Gown With Platform Sneakers

Rihanna's maternity style has been anything but basic, and that sentiment definitely holds true for the outfit she chose to wear for an Oscars afterparty hosted by Beyoncé and JAY-Z at the Chateau Marmont. The singer and entrepreneur tossed aside any outdated bump-styling rules there may be with a gorgeous sheer gown by Valentino. Her daring look was from Valentino's fall/winter 2022 collection and consisted of a super-sheer top with poofy organza sleeves and a sequin skirt. She wore only a black bandeau as a layering piece, highlighting her growing baby bump from underneath the bodice of the dress.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Hello Magazine

Kate Middleton's show-stopping red dress was made with the royal in mind

The Duchess of Cambridge has been wearing a variety of dazzling outfits during the royal tour and we have been loving seeing what she has been rocking each day. On the third day of the Caribbean Tour, the wife of Prince William went to a reception at the Maya ruins of Cahal Pech hosted by the Governor General of Belize in celebration of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee and her outfit was up there as one of the best, ever! We're calling it…
BEAUTY & FASHION
HollywoodLife

Kate Middleton Wears Shorts In Public For Only The 2nd Time In Over 10 Years – Photo

In a rare choice, Kate Middleton rocked leg-bearing khaki shorts during a royal outing in the Bahamas. Kate hasn’t been seen in shorts since 2019!. Skies out, thighs out! For Kate Middleton, navigating the balmy Bahamas weather while on an annual Caribbean tour with Prince William meant donning shorts publicly for the first time in years while attending a regatta at Montagu Beach. This is only the second time in over ten years that the duchess, 40, has chosen the cropped look; she was last seen rocking shorts back in 2019 while attending…a royal regatta. Though shorts may be a rarity for Kate, she’s certainly a stickler for consistency.
BEAUTY & FASHION
POPSUGAR

Kelly Rowland Wows in a Sheer String Gown at the the Vanity Fair Afterparty

Kelly Rowland gave the sheer trend new momentum in an all-black see-through gown at Vanity Fair's Oscars afterparty. With the help of Kollin Carter, whose styling portfolio also boasts Cardi B and Ciara as clients, the singer made a splendid appearance on the red carpet on Sunday, March 27 draped in a floor-sweeping mermaid gown, textured with piping running through the bodice and skirt.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Vogue Magazine

Vogue Magazine

18K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Vogue places fashion in the context of culture and the world we live in—how we dress, live and socialize; what we eat, listen to and watch; who leads and inspires us. Vogue immerses itself in fashion, always leading readers to what will happen next. Thought-provoking, relevant and always influential, Vogue defines the culture of fashion.

 https://www.vogue.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy