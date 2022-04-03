ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

37 Rock Musicians With Stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

By Chad Childers
103GBF
103GBF
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

This Thursday (March 31), the Red Hot Chili Peppers will officially become the 2,717th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. And while a majority of those with "stars" come from the acting and film world, there have...

103gbfrocks.com

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
103GBF
103GBF

13K+

Followers

11K+

Posts

2M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
103GBF

When Rock Stars Punched Out Rock Stars at Awards Shows

Chris Rock getting slapped upside the head by Will Smith was surprising, and definitely made the Oscars must-see TV. After Rock made a pretty lame and unnecessary jab at Smith's wife Jada Pinkett-Smith's buzzed hair (after she'd been open and vulnerable about her struggles with alopecia), Smith strode up on stage and welcomed Rock "to earth."
MUSIC
thesource.com

[WATCH] Steve Harvey Thinks Will Smith Slapped Chris Rock Because “He Know He Can’t Do Nothing”

Many people have weighed in on the infamous slap Will Smith laid on comedian Chris Rock shortly before accepting his Oscar for making a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett-Smith. Many people supported Smith in the move to protect the honor of his wife, but fellow comedian/talk show host Steve Harvey says that Will Smith should’ve and could’ve handled it another way.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dwayne Johnson
Person
Slash
Person
Elton John
country1037fm.com

Legendary Rock Band Calls It Quits From The Stage

A few years ago (and I think it was here in Charlotte), I became painfully aware that Phil Collins was having some serious health issues. It wasn’t so much that he fell on stage (I think Luke Bryan falls on stage here in Charlotte every time he plays PNC <g>) as much as it was that it took a crew to get him back in a chair. Phil Collins is a rock music legend-both as a solo performer and the lead singer (since 1975) for the rock group, “Genesis.” Phil Collins is 70. Where once stood a man with boundless energy now sits one with severe nerve damage from multiple back surgeries who is incapable of holding drumsticks-much less playing the drums (he was a renown, brilliant drummer). The Pandemic delayed Genesis’ “The Last Domino?” tour, but it finally wrapped up last weekend at London’s O2 Arena. During the show, Phil, from his chair center stage made this announcement.
CHARLOTTE, NC
E! News

Miley Cyrus Cancels Grammys Party Performance Due to COVID-19

Watch: Miley Cyrus Speaks Out After Emergency Landing. Miley Cyrus is sitting out Grammys weekend after she tested positive for COVID-19. The "Midnight Sky" singer broke the news on Twitter on April 1. "Traveling around the world, playin for a 100,000 people a night & meeting hundreds of fans a...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Musicians#Rock Star#The Red Hot Chili Peppers#Beatles#Fairfax High School
The Independent

Generations sing to Joni Mitchell in pre-Grammys tribute

An 81-year-old jazz giant and a 15-year-old rock singer were the first to perform tributes to Joni Mitchell on Friday night. Such was the diversity of artists honoring a most diverse artist, Mitchell, a Canadian-turned-Californian, folkie-turned-rocker-turned-jazz explorer who was honored as the 2022 MusiCares Person of the year by the Recording Academy two days before the Grammy Awards. Herbie Hancock played a jazz piano rendition of music from Mitchell's 1976 album “Hejira” that was followed by a rocking version of 1974's “Help Me” from Violet Grohl, the teenage daughter of Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl, to open the...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
loudersound.com

How Heart rescued a song from obscurity and created an 80s power ballad monster

The late 80s produced more monumental power ballads per square inch than any other decade. And few power ballads were as monumental as Heart’s Alone. A towering, 12-tier wedding cake of a song accompanied by a leather- ’n’-lace-heavy video that looked like it had been wrenched from the dreams of gothic novelist Anne Rice, this slab of baroque drama gave the Seattle band their biggest ever US hit, and sealed their resurgence following a career-threatening slump in the first half of the decade.
MUSIC
Guitar World Magazine

Watch Van Halen close out a 1986 show with a rabble-rousing cover of Led Zeppelin's Rock and Roll

Back in 1986, during their triumphant first tour with then-new frontman, Sammy Hagar, Van Halen had more than enough original material to fill a setlist many times over. Never (as evidenced by the Van Halen, Van Halen II and Diver Down albums) averse to a cover though, Van Halen frequently closed the shows on their 1986 jaunt – undertaken in support of that year's 5150 album – with a spirited rendition of Led Zeppelin's Rock and Roll.
MUSIC
loudersound.com

Ozzy Osbourne's advice on how rock stars should treat young bands is wholesome as heck

Despite being one of the single most famous (and, indeed, infamous) stars metal has ever produced, you'll struggle to find much rock star arrogance in Ozzy Osbourne. He remains the ultimate heavy metal everyman: a working class lad who remembers exactly where he came from and what it means to claw your way up the ranks of rock 'n' roll.
MUSIC
103GBF

Funeral Home Reveals Unusual Rock Song Requests at Services

Can you imagine going to a funeral and hearing AC/DC's "Highway to Hell" come on in the background? It's a very funny but dark thought, but there's a funeral home that's actually been requested to play it before at memorial services, along with songs by Led Zeppelin, Queen and more.
MUSIC
103GBF

103GBF

Evansville IN
13K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

103GBF plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Evansville, Indiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://103gbfrocks.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy