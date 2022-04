APACHE JUNCTION – Poppies are beloved wildflowers in Arizona. Their vibrant orange and yellow petals stand out against the drab desert and signify the coming spring. But Arizonans won’t have much luck finding many poppies this year. And some experts fear the future will have fewer Mexican and California poppies – as well as lupine, chicory, fiddlenecks and a host of other wildflowers – as the Southwest continues to heat up and dry out.

