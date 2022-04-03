ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Estelle Harris, whose acting credits include 'Seinfeld' and 'Toy Story,' has died

NPR
 1 day ago

Estelle Harris, who made TV history as George Costanza's mother on "Seinfeld" and provided the voice of Mrs. Potato Head in the Toy Story franchise, has died at age 93. Her death was confirmed by her son in a statement to NPR on Sunday. "Her...

text.npr.org

TVLine

Estelle Harris, George Costanza's Mother on Seinfeld, Dead at 93

Click here to read the full article. Estelle Harris, best known for playing Estelle Costanza on Seinfeld, died of natural causes on Saturday at the age of 93, days shy of her 94th birthday. “It is with the greatest remorse and sadness to announce that Estelle Harris has passed on this evening at 6:25 pm,” Harris’ son Glenn said in a statement to our sister site Deadline. “Her kindness, passion, sensitivity, humor, empathy and love were practically unrivaled, and she will be terribly missed by all those who knew her.” Having entered the business later in life after raising children, Harris started...
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

Jason Alexander Pays Tribute To Seinfeld Mom Estelle Harris After Death At 93

Legendary actress and funny woman Estelle Harris passed away yesterday at the age of 93. The brilliant comedienne and entertainer pursued acting later in life but made a huge impact once she did, appearing in a variety of movies including the Toy Story franchise and playing recurring roles in a bunch of TV shows including Night Court, Suite Life of Zack & Cody and most famously, Seinfeld.
TV SHOWS
Collider

Estelle Harris, Beloved Comic Actress, Dead at 93

Beloved comic actress Estelle Harris has passed away at the age of 93. Her son confirmed the news in a report to Deadline, and he was thankfully with his mother in her final moments. The actress passed away of natural causes in her home in Palm Desert, California. Most audiences would recognize Harris for her work as Estelle Costanza on NBC's Seinfeld, though she's more than likely made an impression on viewers of all ages in one project or another.
PALM DESERT, CA
Fox News

Actress Estelle Harris, 'Toy Story''s Mrs. Potato Head, dead at 93

Estelle Harris, the iconic voice behind Mrs. Potato Head in the "Toy Story" franchise, has died at 93, her family confirmed. Harris, who also played mother Estelle Costanza for six years in NBC’s "Seinfeld," passed away from natural causes Saturday evening in Palm Desert, California. Born on April 22, 1928, she was just weeks away from turning 94.
PALM DESERT, CA
CinemaBlend

NPR

NPR

IN THIS ARTICLE
NPR

NPR

NPR

IndieWire

NPR

WJTV 12

