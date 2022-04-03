Estelle Harris, whose acting credits include 'Seinfeld' and 'Toy Story,' has died

What does it mean for the elite circle of Black actors, directors and producers in Hollywood when moments like Will Smith's slap at the Oscars happens?. We all know by now what happened at last week's Academy Awards ceremony. In the minutes after the smack, the audience seemed to be in shock, but two Black actors sprung to Will Smith's side - Denzel Washington and Tyler Perry. That got us to thinking about that small, elite circle of Black actors and actresses that inhabit Black Hollywood and what that means at moments like this. To try and break it down, we're joined now by NPR's TV critic Eric Deggans and Pop Culture Happy Hour co-host Aisha Harris. Welcome to you both.

