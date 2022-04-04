ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Separate Shootings Across Baltimore Spark Concerns Among Residents

By Cristina Mendez
CBS Baltimore
CBS Baltimore
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45aSpF_0eyK0UBw00

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Homicide detectives are investigating separate shootings that killed two men on different sides of the city on Sunday, according to authorities.

Police responded to a report of a shooting in the 2200 block of Cedley Street at 4:06 p.m. on Sunday.

Once there, they found a 25-year-old man who had been shot in the head, police said.

Medics pronounced the man dead at the scene of the crime, according to authorities.

Witnesses described hearing a single “pop,” something similar to a pellet gun.

Less than four hours later, homicide detectives were called to the 1500 block of East 28th Street to investigate another shooting.

That is where police found a male suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, according to authorities.

A medic took the gunshot victim to a local hospital, which is where he died from his injuries, police said.

The deadly shootings are the latest violent incidents in Baltimore—and they’re all too familiar for some residents.

South Baltimore resident Jerry Johnson says he hears gunshots all the time.

“I got kids and all I worry about is my children,” he said.

Owning a gun in a city that communicates through violence “is like having a pair of pants,” Johnson said.

Earlier in the day, an 18-year-old man and a 20-year-old man were shot in the 1800 block of North Charles Street.

Police found a shot-up car but no gunshot victims.

They scoured the area in search of shell casings and other evidence. By then, the two men had traveled south into Mount Vernon, police said.

They were taken to local hospitals to receive treatment for their injuries.

“We know that’s an area that has a lot of nightlife and things like that, but we’ll be providing updates as we get more from police,” Mayor Brandon Scott told WJZ.

But those words have little value to residents like Johnson.

“You ask the city officials what is being done about it. They say something is being done about it but we’re here and we see nothing,” Johnson said.

Violent crime has been a concern for Baltimore residents as the city careens from one shocking incident to another.

On Friday, Johns Hopkins trauma and acute care surgeon Dr. Madhu Subramanian was shot during an attempted carjacking on East 36th Street in Northeast Baltimore.

Subramanian was headed to work when the shooting occurred around 7 a.m.

A witness who asked to remain anonymous said he saw someone step out into the street and fire more than a dozen bullets at the doctor.

Subramanian was taken to the hospital where he was treated by his own team.

Anyone with information about a crime can contact detectives at (410) 396-2100 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.

Comments / 8

