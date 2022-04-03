Police: 3 men wounded after shooting in downtown Albuquerque

A shooting outside a pizza shop on Chicago's South Side has left seven men wounded, authorities said.The men were standing near the street Sunday afternoon when they were shot, police said. Initial information from police indicated two were in critical condition and the others were in good condition.A car pulled up near the Little Caesars and someone inside the vehicle “almost immediately” opened fire, Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown said during a press briefing Sunday. It wasn’t immediately known whether there was an argument just before the shooting.“Whether it was a targeted shooting or an altercation, it’s unacceptable,” Brown...
