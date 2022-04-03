Police: 3 men wounded after shooting in downtown Albuquerque

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A shooting in South Philadelphia early Sunday morning has left two men injured, police say. The incident occurred on the 2700 block of South Randolph Street just before 3 a.m. Police say three men were walking in the rear of an alley when they were approached by three teenage boys. Officials say they demanded the men to give them money. Police say a brief altercation ensued and one of the teenagers pulled out a gun and fired approximately three times and struck two of the men. The teenagers then fled on foot toward Oregon Avenue. Police say a 21-year-old man was located by police and transported to the hospital. He’s in critical condition. A 21-year-old man who was shot was placed in stable condition, police say. Police say three shell casings from a 9MM were located on the scene. No arrests have been made. The shooting is under investigation. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 15 DAYS AGO