Sacramento shooting: Police chief says multiple gunmen behind mass shooting that killed six and wounded 12

Sacramento ’s police chief said there were multiple gunmen behind the mass shooting that killed six and wounded 12 in the city.

The shocking violence unfolded in the early hours of Sunday morning in an area of the city that is packed with bars and restaurants, and left three women and three men, all adults, dead.

“We know that a large fight took place just prior to the shootings, and we have confirmed that there are multiple shooters,” said Sacramento police chief Kathy Lester as she gave an update on the investigation.

“Investigators are currently interviewing numerous witnesses. We have located hundreds of pieces of evidence... And one of the items that we found was a stolen handgun. We also found that buildings were struck by gunfire during this incident.”

Videos posted on social media showed people running for cover through the street as the sound of gunfire could be heard in the background.

California governor Gavin Newsom condemned the “carnage” caused by gun violence in the US in a statement on Sunday.

“Sadly, we once again mourn the lives lost and for those injured in yet another horrendous act of gun violence. Jennifer and I send our heartfelt condolences to the family, friends, and to the wider community impacted by this terrible tragedy,” he said.

“As it is early in this investigation, my administration will continue to work closely with local and state law enforcement as we monitor the situation.

“What we do know at this point is that another mass casualty shooting has occurred, leaving families with lost loved ones, multiple individuals injured and a community in grief. The scourge of gun violence continues to be a crisis in our country, and we must resolve to bring an end to this carnage.”

Kelsey Schar, 18, was staying on the fourth floor of Citizen Hotel when she said she heard gunshots. She walked to the window and “saw a guy running and just shooting”, Ms Schar said. She saw flashes from the gun in the dark, she added.

Madalyn Woodard, 17, who was also staying at the same hotel, said she saw a crowd of people sprinting down the street. She saw one girl who appeared to have been shot in the arm and lying on the ground. Security guards from the nightclub rushed to help her.”

“These security guards from the nightclub I think it was where she was right by, they brought, like napkins. I could see the bloody napkins they were using,” Ms Woodard said.

The violence was the latest in Sacramento. Last month, a father killed his three daughters, a chaperone and himself in a church during a weekly supervised visitation. David Mora, 39, was armed with a homemade semiautomatic rifle-style weapon, though he was under a restraining order that barred him from possessing a firearm. His daughters were 13, 10 and 9 years old.