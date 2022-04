The show is really lacking in main male characters now. Phils locked up. Grays locked up. Aarons locked up. Keegans in Germany. Isaacs gone back to Sheree. Whos left? Jay, Jack and Billy are never allowed in the limelight. Martin and Zac dont have storylines Mitch and Harvey are good B list characters. Kheerat and Stuart have got some material but cant really hold the show in their own. Callum and Ben go around in circles. Mick is on his way out Vinnys personality is only recently emerging The Beales have gone missing somewhere.

TV SERIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO