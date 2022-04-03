ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

These Are the Absolute Best Smartphones To Buy In 2022

By William Goodman
 1 day ago

In 2022, there are more smartphones than ever, which can make it even more challenging to determine which ones are the absolute best of the best. Investing in a smartphone still costs a lot of money, so it’s critically important to figure out which will be the best for you and your needs. Luckily for you, we’ve determined the overall best smartphones of 2022 to make that process a little easier.

When considering a smartphone, here are some of the things you should consider:

  • Camera : How many different lenses are on the camera? What is its zoom capacity? Can it shoot high definition video?
  • Battery : How long can your smartphone hold a charge, and how long does it take to charge it?
  • Price : How expensive is it for all of these features?
  • Display : How large and visually impressive is the screen?

We’ve identified these elements to determine our definitive ranking of the best smartphones on the market in 2022. No matter what you need, make it one of these ten smartphones.

1. Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max

BEST OVERALL

Anytime it seems like Apple might be losing its edge, the tech company comes roaring back to show why and how they’re such a dominant force in the smartphone space. The iPhone 13 Pro Max is full of amazing features, including a striking new display that outputs at 120Hz, blazing-fast performance from the A15 Bionic chip, and battery life so impressive you won’t have to fret about it like you would with iPhones of years’ past. However, the camera on the Pro Max is really where the phone shines, as it is capable of rendering truly impressive images and capturing incredible videos. Stop searching; this is unequivocally the best smartphone.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lyx2a_0eyJxHy000


Buy: Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max $1,099.00

2. Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

RUNNER-UP

While the Galaxy S22 Ultra is placed second, it’s really tied with the 13 Pro Max in a sort of 1a/1b situation. If you’re anti-Apple or just used to an Android phone, the S22 is the Android device to have; essentially an upgrade of the S21 Ultra, the 120Hz AMOLED screen is jaw-droppingly stunning. Also impressive is the battery, which will last about a full day on a completed charge. That charge will also take less time, thanks to the improved charging speed. Oh, and the camera is improved too, adding a really impressive zoom functionality.

Read More: Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra vs. Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max: Battle of the Ultra Premiums

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WcIjx_0eyJxHy000


Buy: Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra $999.99

3. Google Pixel 6 Pro

BEST GOOGLE PHONE

If you’re looking to get a Google Android phone full of great features, consider the Google Pixel 6 Pro. Google’s command and understanding of the Android OS are hard to top, making it well worth picking up, as you’re getting the best of the best straight from the source. Improved features on the 6 Pro include a really impressive camera that includes telephoto with 4x optical zoom and a front-facing camera that also includes a zoom functionality for better selfies. Plus, the ability to edit out unwanted objects from your photos with just a tap is a game-changer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4epvVw_0eyJxHy000


Buy: Google Pixel 6 Pro $899.00

4. OnePlus 10 Pro 5G

BEST NEW RELEASE

The newest flagship version of OnePlus’ smartphone is the 10 Pro 5G, which clocks in at a great price and has great features. The fast-charging battery can easily last up to a whole day without you having to worry about plugging it back in. The OLED panel on the 6.7-inch screen makes for a vivid display capable of a 120Hz refresh rate. You’re getting a lot of premium features you’d find in other high-end Android phones but at a reduced cost, which makes it a pretty compelling purchase.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08rPG8_0eyJxHy000


Buy: OnePlus 10 Pro 5G $889.99

5. Apple iPhone SE (2022)

BEST ENTRY-LEVEL

Looking for an iPhone but don’t want to spend close to a rent payment to get a new phone? The 2022 refresh of the iPhone SE includes plenty of great features (4.7-inch retina display, HDR camera, A15 Bionic chip, and more) to give you a taste of higher-end functionality without having to pay a higher-end price. Its durable design (and included home screen button!) can handle just about anything, which makes it really great if you’re accident-prone or want to give it to a child who may be a little careless with it. It’s basically the past and present of Apple iPhone design in one compelling package.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WpNVK_0eyJxHy000


Buy: Apple iPhone SE (2022) $429.00

6. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

ALSO CONSIDER

While the Galaxy S21 FE debuted last year as more of an entry-level product for Samsung users, it remains a more than viable option for those who might be a few phone cycles behind or for those who want a lot of features without having to pay considerable amounts of money to do so. Its impressive night mode allows for great photos, while the colorful display renders images wonderfully. Plus, the lavender color option is just so incredibly eye-catching.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PXTzG_0eyJxHy000


Buy: Samsung Galaxy S21 FE $549.99 (orig. $699.99) 21% OFF

7. Motorola Edge+

BEST FOR VERIZON

Are you a dedicated Verizon user that’s keen on getting a new Android phone? You’ll find a lot to love with the Motorola Edge+, which is optimized for the carrier. The staggering 6.7-display will provide lots of room for you to read, game, and watch media. Where the Edge+ really succeeds is its power, as its display renders images at 144Hz, a considerable step up over even the best smartphones on this list. Plus, it does so without totally killing the battery. But it’s definitely best suited for Verizon customers, where they’ll get the most out of its optimized network connectivity.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4abph5_0eyJxHy000


Buy: Motorola Edge+ $899.99

8. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3

BEST DESIGN

It takes an incredible amount of skill (technical or otherwise) to create a smartphone capable of folding to unveil a bigger screen, which is why the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 gets our pick for best design. The price is steep, but for that trade-off, you’re getting a truly impressive phone capable of handling numerous amount of multitasking abilities. Equally as impressive is the rich AMOLED screen that offers a dynamic image. Sure, it could be seen as a slightly gimmicky phone, but once you get used to that screen, you’ll be hooked.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25j9iX_0eyJxHy000


Buy: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 $1,683.40

9. Apple iPhone 13

BEST ALL-AROUND

Sometimes you don’t need every single premium bell and whistle but still want to get a quality device that works well enough. That’s a slight undersell to the Apple iPhone 13, which might be one of the best entry-level iPhones around. The battery life on the 13 is staggeringly impressive, as is its OLED display, which provides a clear and compelling image no matter what your content. The standard and ultra-wide lenses will be more than powerful enough to capture your latest photo for Instagram, while the processor is fast enough to have dozens of apps open with no issue. It’s a great, all-around iPhone for those who don’t need a lot in their smart device.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QSuDI_0eyJxHy000


Buy: Apple iPhone 13 $829.00

10. Moto G Power (2021)

BEST VALUE

Value isn’t something to scoff at, especially when it is in a package as compelling as this impressive smartphone. The Moto G Power features a really impressive battery life, a decently impressive camera, and a staggeringly cheap price of $200. The water-repellent coating will help if you get caught in the rain with it and the 6.4-inch display is capable of showing off all of your favorite media, too.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pRrBX_0eyJxHy000


Buy: Moto G Power (2021) $214.79

ABOUT

SPY is your daily dossier into everyday luxuries, undiscovered gems and the people and products making news around the world. As industry insiders, we scout out the most unique, quality and discerning products and experiences. Then, we show you how to access them, often before anyone else.

 https://spy.com/

