Pennsylvania State

Fracking Divides Field in Democratic Pennsylvania Senate Debate

By Gregory Korte
Bloomberg
 1 day ago

Democratic Senate candidates from both ends of Pennsylvania accused the...

www.bloomberg.com

FOX 40 News WICZ TV

The 10 Senate seats most likely to flip in 2022

The war in Ukraine has shifted attention overseas, but even if President Joe Biden's approval has ticked up nominally, the national environment heading into the 2022 midterms still looks treacherous for his fellow Democrats as they try to hold their Senate majority. Russian President Vladimir Putin has given Biden a...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
NBC News

The GOP's bid to retake the Senate is encountering early struggles

WASHINGTON — If it’s Tuesday ... President Biden warns that Putin’s “back is against the wall” and could retaliate with severe tactics. ... It’s Day 2 of Ketanji Brown Jackson’s Senate confirmation hearing (Q&A time). ... Eric Greitens’ ex-wife accuses him of abusing her and their son, as opponents call him to drop out of Missouri's Senate race. ... Greitens denies the accusation. ... And Alaska gears up for special election to replace the late Rep. Don Young.
CONGRESS & COURTS
International Business Times

In Setback For Democrats, New York Judge Throws Out New Congressional Map

A New York state judge on Thursday threw out the state's new Democratic-backed congressional map as unconstitutional and ordered lawmakers to redraw the lines, a decision that could significantly hurt the party's chances of retaining control of the U.S. Congress in November's elections. Steuben County Supreme Court Judge Patrick McAllister...
CONGRESS & COURTS
WITF

4 Republican candidates for Pennsylvania governor set rules to join a debate

They will not join a debate before the primary election unless it is moderated by a Republican who lives in Pennsylvania and has not criticized them. (Harrisburg) — Four Republican candidates for governor in the party’s crowded primary race say they will not join a debate before the primary election unless it is moderated by a Republican who lives in Pennsylvania, eliciting criticism that they are afraid of hard questions.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Atlantic

A Federal Judge Just Told the Truth About Trump

Attorneys, as a class, are not typically well regarded for their writing; not for nothing do we call sentences that are incomprehensible, jargon-laden, or obfuscatory “legalese.” Yet what makes an order from Federal Judge David Carter today important is less its legal ramifications than the simple clarity of the view it offers of former President Donald Trump’s attempt to steal the 2020 election.
POTUS
The Independent

Senate advances controversial Fed nominee on party-line vote

The Senate on Tuesday agreed to consider the nomination of Lisa Cook for a position on the Federal Reserve's Board of Governors on a 50-49 party-line vote. The result suggests that there is sufficient support in the evenly-divided Senate to approve Cook, who would be the first Black woman to serve on the Fed's powerful board in its 108-year history. All 50 Senate Democrats voted in favor, while all Republicans, except for Sen. John Kennedy, from Louisiana, voted against her nomination. Kennedy did not vote. Tuesday's vote was necessary because the Senate Banking Committee deadlocked on her nomination, 12-12....
CONGRESS & COURTS
Reason.com

The House Just Approved Marijuana Legalization Again, but GOP Support Remains Nearly Nonexistent

The House of Representatives today approved a bill that would repeal the federal ban on marijuana by a vote of 220 to 204. The yes votes included 217 Democrats but just three Republicans, two fewer than voted for an earlier version of the bill, the Marijuana Opportunity Reinvestment and Expungement (MORE) Act, when the House approved it in December 2020.
CONGRESS & COURTS
10TV

Ohio GOP candidates call US Senate race fight for America

WILBERFORCE, Ohio — All but one Republican seeking an open U.S. Senate seat in Ohio held fast to the disproven narrative Monday that the 2020 presidential election was either stolen from Donald Trump or fraught with irregularities, fraud or other problems. It was the contentious, Trump-focused contest's first debate...
OHIO STATE
FOXBusiness

Pennsylvania is home to most expensive Senate race in nation

Republican Senate candidate David McCormick of Pennsylvania takes aim at President Biden in his latest campaign commercial, which is currently in rotation on TV across the Keystone State. "Russia invaded Crimea under Obama. They invaded Ukraine under Biden. You know what Russia didn’t do when Trump was president? Invade anywhere,"...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PIX11

Do Pennsylvania voters want to legalize recreational marijuana?

(WHTM) — Whether or not recreational marijuana use should be legalized in Pennsylvania has been at the center of conversation for a while now. Pennsylvania’s general assembly held a hearing on the legalization for the first time in history in February this year with one county district attorney saying, “Get on board. Start the regulation. […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Fox News

Pennsylvania GOP Senate primary: Dr. Oz, other candidates swipe at absent McCormick during forum

Pennsylvania Republican primary contenders for U.S. Senate sparred against a candidate who was not there during a forum Saturday. Celebrity physician-turned Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz and several others at the conservative Pennsylvania Leadership Conference forum Saturday did not debate each other, but many took turns jabbing at Dave McCormick over his wealth and alleged ties to China.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

