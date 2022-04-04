Kanye West wins some GRAMMYs, but was told weeks ago that he wouldn't be performing

CHICAGO (CBS Chicago/CBS LA) -- Chicago native Kanye West was nominated for five GRAMMYs this year and won a couple, but was told weeks ago that he would not be performing at the Sunday night ceremony due to his "concerning online behavior" -- and perform he did not.

West's "Donda" album was up for both Album of the Year and Best Rap Album. It did not win either award. For best rap album, "Donda" lost out to "Call Me If You Get Lost" by Tyler, The Creator, while for Album of the Year, it lost out to "We Are" by Jon Batiste.

West did win for Best Rap Song for "Jail," a track from "Donda" that includes a guest verse by Jay-Z. He also won for Best Melodic Ramp Performance for "Hurricane," also from "Donda," which features the Weeknd and Little Baby.

The GRAMMY Awards were held Sunday evening at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. Their host, comedian Trevor Noah -- who has been critical of West's behavior. But he tweeted , " I said counsel Kanye not cancel Kanye."

Earlier this month, a judge finalized West's divorce from reality star mogul Kim Kardashian.

Kardashian has been publicly dating "Saturday Night Live" cast member Pete Davidson since last October.

In a disturbing claymation music video for West's song "Eazy" that was released the day after the divorce was finalized, a character resembling Davidson appears to be kidnapped with a bag over his head, tied up and then buried. At one point, a claymation character purported to be West appears to be holding Davidson's severed head.

On March 17, West was suspended from Instagram for 24 hours after he posted racial slurs directed at "Daily Show" host Noah, according to CBS News. Noah had aired a segment the previous day discussing West's alleged harassment of Kardashian following the divorce.

"What she's going through is terrifying to watch and shines a spotlight on what so many women go through when they choose to leave," Noah said.

