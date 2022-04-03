Disney World Rolls Out a Surprise Keepsake for Guests

Consumer product companies over the years have collaborated with businesses to produce commemorative items to promote their establishment's great accomplishments or special occasions.

Companies have used various products to celebrate their notable events. Among popular methods of delivering promotions to consumers have been inclusion in or on cereal boxes, bags of potato chips and other snacks or even on beverage containers.

The Pittsburgh Steelers NFL club in the 1970s teamed with hometown Iron City Brewing to feature a team photo on its beer cans to celebrate each of its Super Bowl wins in that decade.

CBS in 1980 collaborated with Pearl Brewing to produce J.R. Ewing's Private Stock beer to promote the "Dallas" television program at the height of the "Who Shot J.R.?" hysteria at the time.

Many soft drink companies have used their containers as well to promote events and accomplishments. Any number of sports teams have celebrated their organization's World Series, Super Bowl or NBA championship victories on Coca-Cola (KO) - Get Coca-Cola Company Report or Pepsi cans. Pepsi in 2013 even collaborated with the San Francisco 49ers to celebrate the team's farewell season at Candlestick Park in the City by the Bay.

Offering a Souvenir to Disney World Visitors

Coca-Cola, which is the official soft drink of several theme parks, collaborated with Walt Disney Co. (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report on March 31 to roll out commemorative Coke bottles honoring Walt Disney World's 50th Anniversary and its four theme parks in Florida.

Disney enlisted the help of actor and singer Sofia Carson, whose first TV appearance was on Disney Channel's Austin & Ally, to help promote the launch of the Coke bottles while she was celebrating the release of her self-titled debut album.

The five different designs of the bottles include a gold 50th-anniversary logo at the top of the bottle above the traditional red Coke logo and another 50th logo on the rainbow-colored lower part of the bottle to commemorate the golden anniversary.

The other four bottles are dedicated to each of the Disney World theme parks. The Magic Kingdom bottle features a logo of Cinderella's Castle with pink coloring on the bottom portion of the bottle, while Epcot's bottle feature's a logo of Spaceship Earth with a blue-colored bottle

The Hollywood Studios bottle includes a logo of the Hollywood Tower Hotel and a yellow-colored bottle, and the Animal Kingdom bottle features a logo of the Tree of Life and a green-colored bottle.

A Throwback to Disney's Past

Each of the bottles includes wording around the neck that reads "Together Since 1971," which observes Disney's association with Coca-Cola since the park first opened. The bottles are shaped just like the ones that were sold at Disney World when the park opened in 1971.

The bottles of Coke will be sold for $4.69 at locations throughout each of the four Disney World theme parks. Disney in 2005 collaborated with Coca-Cola to produce commemorative 8-ounce glass Coke bottles celebrating the 50th anniversary of Disneyland.

Disney and Coca-Cola also partnered in 2019 to roll out Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge spherical orb bottles of Coke, Diet Coke, Sprite, and Dasani water that are sold at Galaxy Edge in Disneyland in Anaheim and Hollywood Studios in Florida. The bottle looks similar to Coke's Christmas ornament bottles that the company rolls out each holiday season.