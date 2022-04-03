ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Desert, CA

Estelle Harris, George Costanza’s mother on ‘Seinfeld,’ passes away at 93

By Andrea Tuccillo
southernillinoisnow.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEstelle Harris, best known for playing George Costanza’s mother on Seinfeld, has passed away at age 93. Her son, Glen Harris, confirmed Saturday that she died of natural causes in Palm Desert, CA. “It is with the greatest remorse and sadness to announce that...

Legendary actress and funny woman Estelle Harris passed away yesterday at the age of 93. The brilliant comedienne and entertainer pursued acting later in life but made a huge impact once she did, appearing in a variety of movies including the Toy Story franchise and playing recurring roles in a bunch of TV shows including Night Court, Suite Life of Zack & Cody and most famously, Seinfeld.
Estelle Harris, who memorably played George's mother Estelle Costanza on "Seinfeld" and was the indelible voice of Mrs. Potato Head in the "Toy Story" franchise, died on April 2 of natural causes at 93 years old, her representative Michael Eisenstadt confirmed to Variety. Harris was best known for her distinctive voice and comedic timing, forever cemented by her role as the mother of George (Jason Alexander) in "Seinfeld," where she appeared on 27 episodes. Her foil was Jerry Stiller, who played Frank Costanza, and the three characters engaged in countless scenes of lovable bickering.
