Estelle Harris, George Costanza’s mother on ‘Seinfeld,’ passes away at 93

The Cut's list of the best TV friendships include Maya and Anna from PEN15; Molly and Issa from Insecure; Arabella, Terry and Kwame from I May Destroy You; Brooke, Peyton, and Haley from One Tree Hill; Taissa and Shauna from Yellowjackets; and Jerry, Elaine, George, and Kramer from Seinfeld. "In television as in dating, we come for the romance but stay for the friendship," according to The Cut. "The best TV friendships make us nostalgic for old friends, teach us about our current platonic relationships, and inspire us to seek more, different, and deeper connections. Sure, most of the time they’re mindless fun, but with the characters below, they can also be a mirror that reflects back our own friendships and shows us the things we can’t see on our own. Here, six of our writers reflect on their favorite onscreen buds and their own real-life relationships."

TV SERIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO