A Warren County School Board member last week questioned the division’s use of a private firm to recruit substitute teachers. North River representative Melanie C. Salins said at a School Board joint work session with the Board of Supervisors on Tuesday that the division should reconsider funding for its contracted substitute recruiter, ESS, given complaints she has heard about the firm. Salins cited one complaint she received earlier that day from Daniel Megeath who wrote in detail about his recent experience with ESS as a substitute teacher.

WARREN COUNTY, VA ・ 21 DAYS AGO