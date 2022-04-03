ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH: Highlights from Alabama football's first scrimmage of 2022

By AJ Spurr
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 1 day ago
Mickey Welsh / Advertiser-Montgomery

Alabama has moved well past the program’s last game: the loss the Georgia in the national championship. Now, the team has brought in early enrollees, has been working away at spring practices and now has the first scrimmage of 2022 in the books.

There are some players like quarterback Bryce Young, linebacker Will Anderson and others who are returning from last year’s roster who get fans excited to see the team back out on the field again.

However, there are some new faces that Crimson Tide fans now get to see in action in Bryant Denny Stadium repping the crimson and white.

A few transfers will likely be making a big difference on both sides of the ball, such as: former Georgia Tech running back Jahmyr Gibbs, former Georgia wide receiver Jemaine Burton and former LSU defensive back Eli Ricks.

Incoming freshman quarterback Ty Simpson, a five-star recruit from the 2022 class, can also be seen in a few clips.

The list of important players making appearances in the clip can go on and on, but the video speaks for itself.

Alabama Football opens up the 2022 season at home against Utah State on Sept. 3.

