Alabama State

Where does Alabama's loss to Notre Dame fall on the March Madness Pain Index?

By AJ Spurr
 1 day ago
Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Alabama men’s basketball had quite a rough 2021-2022 college basketball season. The Nate Oats-led team was coming off of a season where the Crimson Tide won the regular season conference title, the SEC tournament and made it to the Sweet 16. None of those things came close to happening again the year.

Sure, it’s an accomplishment for Alabama to be a shoe-in for the NCAA Tournament and not need to keep a close eye on which teams sit on the bubble, but expectations were high and they were not met.

ESPN released a ‘Pain Index’ for every one of the 66 teams that lost along the way and did not make it to the championship game, which will be played on Monday between the Kansas Jayhawks and the UNC Tarheels.

Alabama ranked at No. 50 on the list.

“It was a somewhat fitting end for an Alabama team that just seemed to be missing something throughout 2021-22, a talented group that couldn’t match the standard of its 2020-21 SEC champion unit and a team that not many bracket fillers trusted to make a deep run. And it didn’t, giving up a career game to Notre Dame’s Cormac Ryan (29 points on 10-of-13 shooting) on a night that saw point guard Jahvon Quinerly exit early with what was termed a “serious” knee injury.”

Now, for Alabama, the offseason is underway. Expect losses to the transfer portal, as well as some additions. Fans now must wait months before seeing the 2022-2023 team hit the hardwood featuring some prominent members of the 2022 recruiting class.

