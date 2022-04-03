ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The week ahead: April 4

By Neal Freyman
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMiami holds a bitcoin extravaganza. The crypto world will head to the 305 for the Bitcoin 2022 conference. Expect some buzzy announcements—after all, this was the event at which El Salvador President Nayib Bukele said his country would...

The Atlantic

A Federal Judge Just Told the Truth About Trump

Attorneys, as a class, are not typically well regarded for their writing; not for nothing do we call sentences that are incomprehensible, jargon-laden, or obfuscatory “legalese.” Yet what makes an order from Federal Judge David Carter today important is less its legal ramifications than the simple clarity of the view it offers of former President Donald Trump’s attempt to steal the 2020 election.
Reason.com

A Judge Finds a 'Substantial Basis' for the Claim That Fox News Recklessly Promoted Trump's Election Fantasy

Smartmatic USA (SUSA), a Florida-based voting technology company, had a very limited role in the 2020 general election: a single contract with Los Angeles County. But Smartmatic loomed much larger in the imaginations of Trump campaign lawyers Sidney Powell and Rudy Giuliani, who repeatedly claimed the company had supplied fraud-facilitating software to Dominion Voting Systems as part of an elaborate conspiracy to steal millions of votes for Joe Biden.
FOX8 News

Tillis to vote ‘no’ on Jackson for Supreme Court

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WGHP) – North Carolina Sen. Thom Tillis, a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, said Wednesday that he would vote against the nomination of Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson. Tillis, a Republican in his second term in the Senate, said in a statement released by his office that he thinks Jackson, the first […]
The Independent

Susan Collins to vote to confirm Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court

Republican Senator Susan Collins said in a statement that she would vote to confirm Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court.The Maine Republican, who is often considered a moderate, met with Ms Jackson twice and said the second meeting inspired enough confidence to vote for her.“After reviewing Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s extensive record, watching much of her hearing testimony, and meeting with her twice in person, I have concluded that she possesses the experience, qualifications, and integrity to serve as an Associate Justice on the Supreme Court,” Ms Collins said. “I will, therefore, vote to confirm her...
POLITICO

POLITICO Playbook PM: Jackson gets a GOP vote

COUNTING VOTES FOR JACKSON — It’s official. Judge KETANJI BROWN JACKSON will receive bipartisan confirmation to the Supreme Court now that Sen. SUSAN COLLINS (R-Maine) announced she’s a “yes.”. Collins said in a Wednesday morning statement that Jackson has “sterling academic and professional credentials,” and “possesses...
The Independent

Ketanji Brown Jackson headed for Supreme Court as Romney, Murkowski and Collins join Democrats

Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson will likely head to the Supreme Court as three Republicans joined Democrats to vote for her confirmation.The Senate Judiciary Committee ended its vote for Judge Jackson in a deadlock after Republicans responded to criticism they were too harsh. All 11 Democrats voted in favour of President Joe Biden’s nominee to serve on the Supreme Court to replace Justice Stephen Breyer while every Republican voted against her confirmation.But Ms Jackson received a boon after Republicans Senators Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Mitt Romney announced their support for her confirmation. Senator Susan Collins of Maine announced her support...
