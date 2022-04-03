The week ahead: April 4

Republican Senator Susan Collins said in a statement that she would vote to confirm Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court.The Maine Republican, who is often considered a moderate, met with Ms Jackson twice and said the second meeting inspired enough confidence to vote for her.“After reviewing Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s extensive record, watching much of her hearing testimony, and meeting with her twice in person, I have concluded that she possesses the experience, qualifications, and integrity to serve as an Associate Justice on the Supreme Court,” Ms Collins said. “I will, therefore, vote to confirm her...

