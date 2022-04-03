ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapel Hill, NC

10 injured as UNC fans celebrate Final Four win

By Nexstar Media Wire, Ashley Anderson, Rodney Overton, Lillian Donahue
 1 day ago

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. ( WNCN ) – Pure elation was coursing through Tar Heel fans the moment the buzzer sounded on the University of North Carolina’s 81-77 victory over the Duke Blue Devils in the Saturday night Final Four game that ended Coach K’s 42-season career.

Thousands flooded the streets of Chapel Hill following the March Madness win over the school’s rival. Video from about 11:15 p.m. showed a fire burning on Franklin Street. Fans were also spotted climbing telephone poles and jumping over fires, and a woman was seen being taken away by officers to get medical help.

Chapel Hill police estimated 35,000 people took to the streets.

Officials said 10 people were injured in the crowd, and four were taken to hospital.

Police closed streets and rerouted traffic around the area late Saturday night and into early Sunday morning.

UNC will face the No. 1-seeded Kansas Monday night in the championship game.

Monday will mark the fourth meeting in the season between Kansas and North Carolina, but the first in the national final since 1957, before the tournament had become what it is today.

Carolina won the title game in triple overtime over Wilt Chamberlain and the Jayhawks. The Tar Heels won in 1993 on the way to the title and Kansas returned the favor in 2008, then also went on to take the championship.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

