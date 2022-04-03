Grammys 2022: Best-dressed stars on the red carpet from Addison Rae to Laverne Cox

The 64th annual Grammy Awards are here, with stars already arriving on the red carpet to celebrate the biggest names in music.

This year’s highly anticipated event will be held in Las Vegas at the MGM Grand Garden Arena after the awards ceremony was pushed back from 31 January and moved from Los Angeles due to Covid concerns.

With Trevor Noah as host, and performances by Billie Eilish and Olivia Rodrigo, fans can expect to be entertained as stars turn out for the red carpet just a week after the notable 2022 Oscars.

From Laverne Cox to Toni Cornell, these are the best-dressed celebrities at this year’s Grammys .

Laverne Cox

The Inventing Anna star stunned in an all-black outfit, with a sheer dress over a crop top and spandex. She wore her hair dyed purple and accessorised with a headband with a veil.

Toni Cornell

Toni Cornell chose a black dress, with a tulle skirt and slit. She paired the dress with a Christian Dior belt and completed the outfit with a pair of combat boots.

Chelsea Handler

The television host wore a simple black off-the-shoulder dress with flower details. She accessorised with long silver earrings.

Olivia Rodrigo

The drivers license singer posed in a long, black, off-the-shoulder, dress, which had pink strips on it. For accessories, she wore long black gloves, along with a black choker and pink necklace on her neck.

Doja Cat

The Woman rapper went for an all blue, sheer, off-the-shoulder dress, which had sparkles all over it. Underneath it, she wore a blue body suit, and she completed the outfit with blocked-wedged heels.

Diplo

The American Dj chose an all black suit paired with a silver belt. He also had his hair dye blue.

Saxon Sharbino

The Poltergeist star posed in a dark green gown, which was cropped in the middle and had a slit. She also had a silver chain around her leg and wore silver heels.

Billie Eilish

The Happier Than Ever singer wore an all black outfit, featuring a long, puffy jacket and boots. She showed off her bangs, as her black hair was in a half-up, half-down style. She complete the look with a pair of sunglasses.

Addison Rae

The He’s All That star arrived to the red carpet in satin, white gown. She accessorised her outfit with thick, silver bracelets on her wrists.

Tiffany Haddish

The comedian went all out for the event and wore a rose gold gown, covered with sparkles and featuring a bow on the back of it.

Carrie Underwood

Carrie Underwood chose a yellow and orange gown, with a silver top that had sparkles on it. The outfit also included a yellow shawl, wrapped around her shoulder.

Sofia Carson

The Descendants star wore an dark green gown, featuring a long shawl on her shoulder that touched the red carpet.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend

The model wore a pink gown with ruffles on the top and bottom of it, while her husband and singer wore an all black tuxedo, with a velvet jacket and bowtie.

Halsey

The singer wore a black and burgundy fitted dress, paired with a large black hat. Some of her accessories included a diamond necklace and earrings.

St. Vincent

The singer chose a sheer rose gold dress, with neon pink ruffles on the sleeves and bottom of it.

Kid Laroi

Kid Laori wore his hair dyed pink, as he posed on the red carpet in an all-black suit.

Leon Bridges

Leon Bridges wore an all white jacket and flared pants, with yellow leaves on it. The singer’s shoes also had subtle green and brown floral design on them.

Megan Thee Stallion

The Savage singer chose a cheetah print gown with a slit in the leg. She accompanied the look with black heels and gold bangles on her wrist.

Saweetie

The Grammy nominee’s entire outfit consisted of a neon pink crop top, skirt, and gloves. She wore a silver choker on her neck.

Rachel Zegler

The West Side Story stare posed in a grey off-the-shoulder dress, along with a silver necklace around her neck.

H.e.r .

The rapper wore a bright yellow jumpsuit with long orange sleeves and silver sparkles all over it. She finished the look with a pair of orange sunglasses.

Lil Nas x

The Old Town Road singer chose an all-white suit outfit, as his jacket and pants featured rhinestones all over it. The front of the jacket featured a colorful butterfly.

Paris Hilton

The model stunned in a silver sheer dress and long shawl, with rhinestone on it. She also wore silver gloves.

Dua Lipa

The New Rules singer wore a black gown with gold straps on it and a slit. She completed the look with thick gold necklaces and bracelets.

Cynthia Erivo

The Harriet star posed in a silver gown with a belt and a slit. Underneath that, she wore a long sleeve gray top. She had her hair dyed gray and accessorised her outfit with silver rings and shoes.