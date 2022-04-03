ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

Gamecocks lose series at Missouri Sunday afternoon

By Mike Gillespie
abccolumbia.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLUMBIA, Mo. – The Gamecock baseball team fell to Missouri, 10-3, on Sunday afternoon (April 3) at Taylor Stadium. Carolina took a 1-0 lead in the first as Brandt Belk single, stole second and third and scored on Braylen Wimmer’s sacrifice fly to right. Missouri...

www.abccolumbia.com

Comments / 0

Related
WBIR

No. 1 Tennessee baseball beats No. 9 Vanderbilt 6-2 in bizarre game

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee baseball took care of Vanderbilt 6-2 in the first game of a three-game series on Friday night in Nashville. It didn't take long for tensions to run high in this game between the top-ranked Vols and ninth-ranked Commodores. In the top of the first, right...
NASHVILLE, TN
WATE

Beam shuts down Vanderbilt as Vols sweep Vandy

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Freshman Drew Beam threw a complete-game shutout with four strikeouts and only two hits given up to help the Vols defeat Vandy 5-0. Tennessee swept the Commodores for the first time since 2009. Beam didn’t need much help offensively. Drew Gilbert gave him all the run support he needed. The junior […]
NASHVILLE, TN
Larry Brown Sports

Tennessee coach flips out after losing home run due to bat sticker issue

Tennessee coach Tony Vitello flipped out after his Volunteers lost a home run on Friday against Vanderbilt due to a rule that rendered one of his players’ bats illegal. Vitello had his George Brett moment during the first inning of Tennessee’s big weekend series against the Commodores. Jordan Beck was batting with two outs in the top of the first and connected for an opposite field home run off Vandy starter Chris McElvain.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
Columbia, MO
Sports
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Columbia, MO
State
Missouri State
On3.com

Women's college basketball insider paints grim outlook on Paige Bueckers after Final Four win

The UConn Huskies women’s basketball team is onto the National Championship following Friday night’s 63-58 victory over Stanford in the Final Four. Now, the Huskies face off against South Carolina in the title game on Sunday. When UConn goes up against South Carolina with a championship on the line, it will be doing so with star Paige Bueckers at less than full strength.
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ole Miss had won every SEC series in Oxford since 2018 – Arkansas snapped the streak

Ole Miss hadn’t lost a home SEC series in Oxford since 2018. Entering Sunday’s finale with Arkansas, the Rebels were seeking to extend the streak. Nope. The 10th-ranked Razorbacks beat the Rebels, 8-0, to take two out of three from Ole Miss on the road with a Sunday. Arkansas (24-7, 6-3 in SEC) scored five runs in the fifth inning to break things open. Centerfielder KB Sides hit a two-run home run in the inning and Danielle Gibson followed later in the inning with a three-run homer to provide all the runs the Hogs would need. On the other side, Mary Haff gave up just two hits and a walk, striking out eight in the seven-inning game. Arkansas is unbeaten in all three SEC series so far this season. The Hogs travel to Central Arkansas for a one-off game Tuesday before coming back to Bogle Park on Friday for a three-game set against No. 16 Auburn.
OXFORD, AR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josiah
Person
Kevin Madden
WSPA 7News

South Carolina falls in series finale at Missouri 10-3

COLUMBIA, Mo. (USC SID) – The University of South Carolina baseball team fell to Missouri, 10-3, on Sunday afternoon (April 3) at Taylor Stadium. Carolina took a 1-0 lead in the first as Brandt Belk single, stole second and third and scored on Braylen Wimmer’s sacrifice fly to right. Missouri answered with a run in […]
COLUMBIA, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gamecocks#Charlotte#Sightler#Acc Network Extra
The Spun

Former Tennessee Football Player Reportedly Dead At 57

A former football player for the University of Tennessee passed way last week, according to a report. John Bruhin, a former Tennessee football player and Knoxville native, died last Thursday, according to The Knoxville News Sentinel. He was 57 years old. No cause of death has yet been determined. Bruhin...
KNOXVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
WCJB

No. 7 Florida blanks No. 17 Auburn in weekend finale to claim series

AUBURN, Al. (WCJB) - For the fourteenth consecutive time, Florida’s softball team claimed their Southeastern Conference series against Auburn. Elizabeth Hightower (10-2) tossed a complete game shutout to lead the Gators (30-6) to victory in the final contest of their weekend set with the Tigers (29-6). Hightower worked herself...
AUBURN, AL
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Wife Of UNC Legend Michael Jordan

Michael Jordan is best known for his six NBA championships, but the legendary player won a national title at North Carolina, too. Monday night, North Carolina will look to add another championship to the program’s all-time resume. UNC is set to take on Kansas in Monday night’s NCAA Tournament...
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy