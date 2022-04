Devin Haney heard just about enough of what George Kambosos Jr. had to say about their upcoming showdown. The pair of unbeaten lightweights managed to get under each other’s skin during a press conference to formally announce their undisputed championship showdown, which will take place June 5 (June 4 in the U.S.) live on ESPN from Marvel Stadium in Melbourne, Australia. Kambosos will make the first defense of his lineal/WBA/IBF/WBO crown versus Haney, who will travel halfway around the world with his WBC belt in tow and with the intention of bringing home all the hardware.

