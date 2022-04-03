Listen to Mick Jagger’s New Song ‘Strange Game’

Mick Jagger said there were no plans to mark the Rolling Stones’ 60th anniversary by bringing back former members for guest appearances like they did a decade ago. While the veterans’ 50th-year milestone was celebrated with the temporary returns of Mick Taylor and Bill Wyman at select shows, the singer all but ruled out similar activities during their Europe and U.K. dates this year. “I’m not going to push it that hard,” Jagger told Rolling Stone in a recent interview, adding that he’s approaching the new anniversary with “a light touch.” Asked about guest appearances, he replied: “We’re not going to go there, I don’t think. The tour’s called Sixty, but apart from that, we’re not going to do too much. I think that’s enough.”

MUSIC ・ 4 DAYS AGO