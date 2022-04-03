ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barton County, KS

Barton Music Department to host instrumental concert

Great Bend Post
Great Bend Post
 1 day ago
The Barton Community College Instrumental Music Department will present a tribute to popular music in the United States spanning several decades titled “The Great American Songbook,” at 7:30 p.m. April 22 in the Fine Arts Auditorium....

Great Bend Post

Great Bend Post

Great Bend, KS
Great Bend, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations.

