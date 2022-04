Some 201 babies and nine mothers could have – or would have – survived if an NHS trust had provided better care, an independent inquiry into the UK’s biggest maternity scandal has found.Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust presided over catastrophic failings for 20 years – and did not learn from its own inadequate investigations – which led to babies being stillborn, dying shortly after birth or being left severely brain damaged.Several mothers died after failings in care, while others were made to have natural births despite the fact they should have been offered a Caesarean.Some babies suffered skull fractures, broken...

HEALTH ・ 5 DAYS AGO