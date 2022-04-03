ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dartmouth, MA

Dartmouth Woman Shares Her Amazon Adventure [TOWNSQUARE SUNDAY]

By Jim Phillips
 1 day ago
In 1972, newlyweds Holly Fitzgerald and her husband Gerald were set to begin an adventure of a lifetime. "Why not have memories and go on a trip, not just a regular honeymoon, but go around the world, why not?" said Holly Fitzgerald, a Dartmouth resident, of the adventure. That's...

ABOUT

Fun 107 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for New Bedford, Massachusetts. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

