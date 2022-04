SACRAMENTO (CBS13/AP) – One person has now been arrested after three men and three women were killed 12 others were injured in a mass shooting early Sunday morning in Sacramento. Dandrae Martin, 26, has been arrested on charges of assault and illegal firearm possession. Police say detectives and SWAT have served search warrants at three residences in the area as part of the shooting investigation. During those searches, police say at least one handgun was recovered. Booking photo of Dandrae Martin from a previous arrest in Arizona. (Credit: Arizona Dept. of Corrections) Investigators have received over 100 photos and videos through the online portal that...

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 1 HOUR AGO