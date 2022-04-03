ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

ID WFO SPOKANE Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

KULR8
 1 day ago

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 11. AM PDT TUESDAY FOR ELEVATIONS ABOVE 3500 FT... * WHAT...Snow. Total...

www.kulr8.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBCMontana

Weather Alert Day: Damaging wind, heavy mountain snow

WEATHER ALERT DAY - DAMAGING WIND:. Winds will begin to increase Monday morning, with damaging winds expected to occur Monday evening through Tuesday. Winds gusting between 40 and 50 mph are likely for most valley locations. Stronger gusts around 50 to 60 mph will be possible for valleys, with the potential for higher gusts in the mountains and higher terrain. Locations near the divide could see gusts over 60 mph. This raises the concern for downed trees, power outages, strong crosswinds (danger for high profile vehicles on north to south oriented roads), and very choppy lake conditions. At the same time, mountain passes will see a transition over to snow Monday afternoon into Tuesday with 6 to 12 inches of snow for passes on the Montana-Idaho state line and near the divide. This in combination with the gusty winds will lead to hazardous mountain pass travel at times, where blowing snow and near zero visibility will be a distinct possibility. Snow is also expected in the valleys with up to an inch in most locations.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Western Arctic Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-03 13:48:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-04-04 00:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Western Arctic Coast WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT AKDT TONIGHT * WHAT...Cold wind chills to 55 below zero and areas of blowing snow expected. Plan on areas of poor visibilities and difficult travel conditions at times. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow. * WHERE...Western Arctic Coast especially near Point Lay. * WHEN...Until midnight. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds gusting as high as 40 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow. Visibility down to one half mile or less at times. Cold wind chills as low as 55 below zero will cause frostbite in as little as 10 minutes to exposed skin. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Weather Advisory for blowing snow means periods of blowing snow will cause travel difficulties.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Blizzard Warning issued for Western Arctic Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-31 10:26:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-04-02 00:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Western Arctic Coast BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT AKDT FRIDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Blizzard conditions occurring. Travel will be very difficult to impossible. * WHERE...Western Arctic Coast. * WHEN...Until midnight Friday night. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...East winds gusting to 45 mph will cause whiteout conditions in blowing snow. Significant drifting of the snow is likely. Cold wind chills as low as 50 below zero will cause frostbite in as little as 10 minutes to exposed skin. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Blizzard Warning means severe winter weather conditions are expected or occurring. Falling and blowing snow with strong winds and poor visibilities are likely. This will lead to whiteout conditions, making travel extremely difficult. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Spokane, WA
WYTV.com

Snow returning for the weekend as temps fall

Scattered showers and sprinkles will continue tonight under cloudy skies. A cold front will sweep through the region, opening the door for much colder conditions into the weekend. Showers will start mixing with, and then changing to, snow overnight. Lows will drop to the lower 30s. Blustery winds will send wind chills into the 20s by morning. Little to no accumulation will occur.
ENVIRONMENT
KXLY

The storm is here; High Wind Warning all day Monday – Mark

It’s going to be a windy Monday. A strong storm has arrived, bringing high, gusty winds, rain and heavy mountain snow. Expect these conditions throughout the day. A High Wind Warning is in effect for most of the region and will be in place through late tonight. Rain will...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#National Weather Service#Winter Weather Advisory#Power Lines#Wfo Spokane Warnings#Dobson Pass#Lookout Pass
KULR8

ID Spokane WA Zone Forecast

————— 579 FPUS56 KOTX 140419. Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho. Including the cities of Sandpoint, Rathdrum, Bonners Ferry,. Priest River, Eastport, Colville, Deer Park, Chewelah, Newport,. and Kettle Falls. 919 PM PDT Sun Mar 13 2022. .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance...
SPOKANE, WA
KULR8

MT Missoula MT Zone Forecast

————— 232 FPUS55 KMSO 042039. ...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT... .TONIGHT...Very windy with southwest winds 25 to 35 mph. Mostly. cloudy. Chance of snow showers, rain showers and a slight chance. of thunderstorms early in the evening, then chance of snow. showers...
MISSOULA, MT
KTLA

Monday forecast: Mostly clear and conformable before midweek heat wave

Look for mostly clear skies and comfortable conditions Monday. Forecasters are calling for some gusty winds to return to the region early this week as well. The afternoon high downtown is expected to be around 71 degrees Monday, which would be average for early April. However, temperatures are going to climb by 20 to 25 […]
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
NWS
buckinghamshirelive.com

Bucks weather forecast for Friday following snowfall across county this week

Bucks is set to remain cold today (Friday, April 1) according to the latest weather forecast for the county from the Met Office. Areas of the county saw snow fall on Thursday. We looked at the latest weather forecasts for Milton Keynes, High Wycombe, Aylesbury and Beaconsfield - according to the Met Office. BuckinghamshireLive will continue to bring you further updates throughout the day.
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy