Chicago White Sox trade Zack Collins — their 2016 1st-round pick — for fellow catcher Reese McGuire

The Chicago White Sox swapped catchers, trading 2016 first-round draft pick Zack Collins to the Toronto Blue Jays for Reese McGuire, the team announced Sunday.

Collins slashed .195/.315/.330 with 17 doubles, seven home runs and 38 RBIs in 114 games during parts of three seasons with the Sox. He was behind the plate when Carlos Rodón pitched a no-hitter against Cleveland on April 14, 2021.

Collins, 27, hit .210 with four home runs and 26 RBIs in 78 games last season. The Sox selected him 10th overall out of Miami in 2016. He was optioned to Triple-A Charlotte on Friday.

McGuire has a .248/.297/.390 career slash line with 25 doubles, nine home runs and 26 RBIs in 141 games during parts of four seasons with the Blue Jays.

McGuire, 27, slashed .253/.310/.343 with 15 doubles, one home run and 10 RBIs in 78 games in 2021. He did not commit an error behind the plate in 523 innings and threw out 31% (9 of 29) of attempted base stealers.

McGuire was a first-round pick (No. 14) in 2013 by the Pittsburgh Pirates out of high school and was traded to the Blue Jays in 2016.

“Reese McGuire is a player we’ve targeted for a while,” Sox general manager Rick Hahn said. “We view him as a very strong defensive backstop, solid on framing and lateral movement as well as catching and throwing and handling a game plan and managing a pitching staff. Someone we view as a nice addition, good complement to (starter Yasmani Grandal).”

ESPN’s Jeff Passan first reported Sunday’s trade.