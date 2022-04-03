ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middletown, VA

LFCC's Spring Follies is ready to play in larger venue

By Josette Keelor The Northern Virginia Daily
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Spring Follies will return to Lord Fairfax Community College in Middletown this month to perform a family-friendly 1960s variety show. The show on April 9 and 10 will feature a live band and local talent to tell jokes, perform skits and provide music from the era. “We’re always...

Northern Virginia Daily

Front Royal's Happy Creek Coffee and Tea closing April 10

FRONT ROYAL — Happy Creek Coffee and Tea in Front Royal will be closing its doors April 10. Carson and Brenda Boita, the shop’s owners, posted a Facebook message stating the Front Royal location at 18 High St. is closing mainly due to a $22,000 annual rent increase.

