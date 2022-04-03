Nationals 9, Astros 6

A couple of New York baseball players will be hopping on a different subway to get to work this season. In a rare swap between the rival ballclubs, the Mets traded one of their right-handed arms to the Yankees in exchange for a lefty hurler. Per the New York Post‘s...
A former Los Angeles Dodgers star passed away over the weekend. Tommy Davis, a former star outfielder for the Dodgers, died on Sunday night. He was 83 years old. Davis was a fantastic hitter, espeically early on in his baseball career. He won back-to-back batting titles in 1962 and 1963. The three-time World Series champion still holds two Dodgers single-season records for hits (230) and RBI (153). He set both during the 1962 season.
If you think you’re having a bad weekend, pitching prospect Robert Ahlstrom is probably having a worse one. The Yankees traded Ahlstrom and fellow prospect Albert Abreu to the Texas Rangers on Saturday for veteran catcher Jose Trevino. The move helped bolster the Yankees’ depth at catcher after they dealt Gary Sanchez to the Minnesota Twins last month as part of the Josh Donaldson trade.
On Saturday, the New York Yankees and Texas Rangers agreed to a trade centered around right-handed pitcher Albert Abreu. The Yankees are sending Abreu and left-handed pitcher Robby Ahlstrom to the Rangers in exchange for catcher Jose Trevino. Abreu will be added to the Rangers’ Major League roster. In 28...
Kansas takes on North Carolina tomorrow night to cap off one of the greatest NCAA Tournaments of all-time. But the tipoff time for the national title game has a lot of people upset today. TBS announced yesterday that they will be broadcasting the national title game at 9:20 p.m. EST....
DUNEDIN, Fla. — Opening Day is just four days away and Yankees general manager Brian Cashman still hasn’t crossed off his entire offseason wish list. Thus far, the Yankees have struck out in attempts to improve their starting pitching. The morning after the Yanks traded for a backup...
The New York Yankees and New York Mets made a rare trade on Sunday, exchanging relief pitchers four days before the 2022 season opens. The Yankees shipped lefthander Joely Rodriguez across town in exchange for righty Miguel Castro. Both players should play key roles with their new clubs. Rodriguez pitched...
The New York Yankees have had a puzzling offseason and, frankly, a puzzling half-decade or so. When GM Brian Cashman isn’t busy blaming the Houston Astros for his team’s bad roster construction from five years ago, he is busy making trades … for players on the trash heap of the Texas Rangers, one of the worst teams in baseball.
St. Louis Cardinals slugger Albert Pujols announced on Monday that he has filed for divorce from his wife after 22 years of marriage. Pujols’ announcement comes after his wife Deidre revealed that she would be undergoing surgery to remove a brain tumor that was uncovered in October. Pujols arrived...
On Saturday afternoon, the Yankees’ offense brought the bats, Luis Severino brought the mound excellence, and the weather brought the rain. All combined to yield a 10-0 Yankees win over the Braves in a six-inning ballgame. The most important part of today was ensuring that Severino got through his...
MLB has suspended free agents Danny Santana, José Rondón, and Richard Rodriguez for performance-enhancing drugs violations. Via The Athletic’s Britt Ghiroli, each player will receive an 80-game ban after testing positive for Boldenone, an anabolic steroid. Santana enjoyed a sudden breakout in 2019, batting .283/.324/.534 with 28...
Tennessee coach Tony Vitello flipped out after his Volunteers lost a home run on Friday against Vanderbilt due to a rule that rendered one of his players’ bats illegal. Vitello had his George Brett moment during the first inning of Tennessee’s big weekend series against the Commodores. Jordan Beck was batting with two outs in the top of the first and connected for an opposite field home run off Vandy starter Chris McElvain.
Even the most optimistic fantasy baseball managers figured that New York Mets RHP Jacob deGrom was unlikely to make more than 30 starts this season, not after he missed more than half of the 2021 campaign and there was so much recent concern about his health. Still, the latest injury, while not to his elbow or any ligament at all, is a jolt, because deGrom is unlikely to pitch in a big-league game before June. When he does return, the normal angst about missing more time for another malady remains.
AUGUSTA, Ga. -- Shortly after LSU junior Latanna Stone walked off the 18th green in the final round of the Augusta National Women's Amateur on Saturday, Annika Sorenstam, a 10-time major championship winner, was waiting to hug her. So was two-time Masters champion Bubba Watson and former U.S. Secretary of...
NEW YORK -- The New York Yankees boosted their depth behind the plate, acquiring catcher Jose Trevino from the Texas Rangers for right-hander Albert Abreu and lefty Robert Ahlstrom in a trade Saturday. The 29-year-old Trevino hit .239 with five home runs and 30 RBIs for Texas last season. He...
Brady Manek took a vicious elbow to the head early in the National Championship Game between North Carolina and Kansas. Jayhawks forward David McCormack attempted a hook shot and caught Manek with an unintentional shot to the face on the way down. Manek went down immediately and remained on the floor holding his his head.
