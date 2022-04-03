Nationals 9, Astros 6

Even the most optimistic fantasy baseball managers figured that New York Mets RHP Jacob deGrom was unlikely to make more than 30 starts this season, not after he missed more than half of the 2021 campaign and there was so much recent concern about his health. Still, the latest injury, while not to his elbow or any ligament at all, is a jolt, because deGrom is unlikely to pitch in a big-league game before June. When he does return, the normal angst about missing more time for another malady remains.

MLB ・ 12 HOURS AGO