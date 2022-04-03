I’m a hairdresser…These are the top five awkward things clients do

A PROFESSIONAL hairdresser has revealed the five ''awkward'' things customers do during the appointment.

With excruciatingly long hours on legs to back-to-back appointments with almost no breaks in-between, being a hairdresser is no easy task.

And according to a professional in the field there are a few things that customers do which only make the day longer and harder.

Taking it to TikTok, Helen-Rose, from Lancaster, shared the ''awkward things clients do that no one talks about'' - a video which has gone viral, racking up more than 525,000 views in just three days.

Helen-Rose also wanted to clarify that she didn't think these habits were ''annoying''.

''Just awkward things that happen often so are relatable to stylists.''

No hair appointment - whether it's a trim or balayage - starts without getting a gown on first.

Whilst most hairdressers will make sure you are seated first, Helen-Rose claimed she has observed the tendency for many people to stand up when the expert is putting the down on.

Another thing she finds awkward is a client trying to put glasses back on when wearing a head full of foils containing bleach or other products.

To those who are struggling to see without them, she advised to ask the stylist to help - this will avoid ''disturbing the foils''.

Just as awkward was the third habit mentioned in the video - constantly dropping the towel when sitting by the shampoo bowl.

In the video, she reenacted this with a client who appeared to be struggling to hold the small towel in place, letting it fall out of her grip twice.

Similarly to putting the large gown on at the start of the appointment, the Lancaster-based professional has also had one too many clients who proceed to stand up even before she's managed to towel-dry their wet locks.

Last but not least, even after the appointment there is one thing that some individuals do she found ''awkward'' - struggling to find the sleeve of their jacket or coat.

In fact, this happens so often that she's even started passing clients their coats at this point.

The honest video was so welcome amongst beauty lovers that she promised to do another part of the series.

With some laughing, others tagging friends, viewers took it to comments to share their thoughts.

A fellow professional said: ''No because as a hair dresser I genuinely felt this.''

Another had a rather interesting experience: ''My client removed her skirt and blouse as she didn’t want any hair on her. I found this out.

''After I whipped the gown off in front of a full salon.''

''Well this has made me even more paranoid and awkward going to the hairdressers…. Thanks,'' someone else chuckled.

But there was also one critical user who thought: ''most people don’t set out to deliberately annoy their stylist, but if they do by accident, they are paying for a service! Less sass please.''