ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hair Care

I’m a hairdresser…These are the top five awkward things clients do

By Kate Kulniece
The US Sun
The US Sun
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Bsn96_0eyJT7wB00

A PROFESSIONAL hairdresser has revealed the five ''awkward'' things customers do during the appointment.

With excruciatingly long hours on legs to back-to-back appointments with almost no breaks in-between, being a hairdresser is no easy task.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1edtGb_0eyJT7wB00
The honest video has been liked by close to 30,000 people on TikTok Credit: TikTok/hairbyhelenrose
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34MYPl_0eyJT7wB00
She reenacted the various scenarios with one of her clients that day Credit: TikTok/hairbyhelenrose

And according to a professional in the field there are a few things that customers do which only make the day longer and harder.

Taking it to TikTok, Helen-Rose, from Lancaster, shared the ''awkward things clients do that no one talks about'' - a video which has gone viral, racking up more than 525,000 views in just three days.

Helen-Rose also wanted to clarify that she didn't think these habits were ''annoying''.

''Just awkward things that happen often so are relatable to stylists.''

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FtKqN_0eyJT7wB00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28H1yp_0eyJT7wB00

No hair appointment - whether it's a trim or balayage - starts without getting a gown on first.

Whilst most hairdressers will make sure you are seated first, Helen-Rose claimed she has observed the tendency for many people to stand up when the expert is putting the down on.

Another thing she finds awkward is a client trying to put glasses back on when wearing a head full of foils containing bleach or other products.

To those who are struggling to see without them, she advised to ask the stylist to help - this will avoid ''disturbing the foils''.

Just as awkward was the third habit mentioned in the video - constantly dropping the towel when sitting by the shampoo bowl.

In the video, she reenacted this with a client who appeared to be struggling to hold the small towel in place, letting it fall out of her grip twice.

FABULOUS BINGO: GET A £5 FREE BONUS WITH NO DEPOSIT REQUIRED

Similarly to putting the large gown on at the start of the appointment, the Lancaster-based professional has also had one too many clients who proceed to stand up even before she's managed to towel-dry their wet locks.

Last but not least, even after the appointment there is one thing that some individuals do she found ''awkward'' - struggling to find the sleeve of their jacket or coat.

In fact, this happens so often that she's even started passing clients their coats at this point.

The honest video was so welcome amongst beauty lovers that she promised to do another part of the series.

With some laughing, others tagging friends, viewers took it to comments to share their thoughts.

A fellow professional said: ''No because as a hair dresser I genuinely felt this.''

Another had a rather interesting experience: ''My client removed her skirt and blouse as she didn’t want any hair on her. I found this out.

''After I whipped the gown off in front of a full salon.''

''Well this has made me even more paranoid and awkward going to the hairdressers…. Thanks,'' someone else chuckled.

But there was also one critical user who thought: ''most people don’t set out to deliberately annoy their stylist, but if they do by accident, they are paying for a service! Less sass please.''

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bBjQ7_0eyJT7wB00
If needed, ask your stylist for assistance, she advised Credit: TikTok/hairbyhelenrose

Comments / 0

The US Sun
The US Sun

375K+

Followers

16K+

Posts

119M+

Views

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hair Stylists#Hairdresser#Dresser#Hair Products#Salon#Tiktok
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Hair Care
Hello Magazine

The winner of 'the best Oscars dress of all time' has been revealed

The best Oscars dress of all time has been revealed - and the winner may surprise you. British marketplace OnBuy.com has revealed which celebrity's dress has been voted the best in an online survey. Jam-packed with the most iconic red carpet looks, ranked among the top ten were some of Hollywood’s most notorious leading ladies, including Gwyneth Paltrow, Mila Kunis, Nicole Kidman, and Charlize Theron.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
The US Sun

I had to do an internal examination on MYSELF when I unexpectedly went into labour at home… I could feel the head

A MUM has recalled how she was forced to do an internal examination on herself to see how close she was to giving birth when she went into labour unexpectedly at home. Holly Lo opened up about her experience in several videos on her TikTok page, explaining that she thought she had hours before she was going to give birth when her contractions started.
TV & VIDEOS
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
375K+
Followers
16K+
Post
119M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy