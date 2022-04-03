ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Centereach, NY

Pattern Pod exhibit opens at Middle Country Public Library

By Press Release
TBR News Media
TBR News Media
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

The Museum Corner at Middle Country Public Library, 101 Eastwood Blvd., Centereach has a new exhibit! Titled Pattern Pod, it features patterns in art, math, nature and...

