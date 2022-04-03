Pattern Pod exhibit opens at Middle Country Public Library
The Museum Corner at Middle Country Public Library, 101 Eastwood Blvd., Centereach has a new exhibit! Titled Pattern Pod, it features patterns in art, math, nature and...tbrnewsmedia.com
The Museum Corner at Middle Country Public Library, 101 Eastwood Blvd., Centereach has a new exhibit! Titled Pattern Pod, it features patterns in art, math, nature and...tbrnewsmedia.com
Local news, opinions and entertainment. We provide you with the latest breaking news and information for your community.https://tbrnewsmedia.com/
Comments / 0