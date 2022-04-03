Iowa Baseball Wins Series at Michigan

Hawkeyes Take 2 of 3 in Ann Arbor During Weekend

Game 1 Box Score

Game 2 Box Score

Game 3 Box Score

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – The University of Iowa baseball team scored 10 runs on 14 hits en route to a 10-3 series-clinching victory over Michigan on Sunday afternoon at Ray Fisher Stadium. It is Iowa’s first series win in Ann Arbor since 2015.

The Hawkeyes have won two straight series and move to 14-10 overall and 2-1 in Big Ten play.

Iowa won the series opener, 8-2, in the first game of Saturday's doubleheader. The Wolverines took the second game, 2-0.

Seven different players tallied at least one hit and five Hawkeyes recorded multi-hit games in the contest. Iowa scored four runs over the first four innings before putting up a pair of three spots in the sixth and eighth to push its lead to 10-0 before giving up three runs late.

“Offensively we scored in the first and kept pressure on them the whole game,” said head coach Rick Heller.

Redshirt sophomore Peyton Williams doubled in the first run in the first and freshman Sam Petersen connected on a solo home run to left center in the third to give Iowa a 2-0 lead. The Hawkeyes extended their lead to 4-0 on Kyle Huckstorf’s RBI triple and Ben Tallman’s RBI single in the fourth.

Redshirt freshman Keaton Anthony put up the three spot on his own with one swing of the bat in the sixth, connecting on a three-run homer to left field and Iowa scored three runs on three hits in the eighth. Anthony, Tallman and Brendan Sher all had RBIs in the inning.

The Hawkeyes got a quality start from sophomore Ty Langenberg on the mound to improve to 4-0 on the season. The right-hander scattered five hits over 5 2/3 shutout innings and he had a career-high 11 strikeouts.

“Langenberg was outstanding, he had to work out of a few jams the first four innings, but showed a lot of toughness in being able to do that,” said Heller.

Iowa allowed three runs on seven hits in the game and fanned 15, while issuing just three walks.

The Hawkeyes used a dynamic start from senior Dylan Nedved to claim Saturday's opening game. The right-hander allowed two runs on four hits over seven innings, while fanning seven. Nedved allowed two hits in the third, one in the fifth and two in the eighth.

Iowa had 12 hits in the game with Michael Seegers, Sam Petersen (3-for-5, three runs) and Kyle Huckstorf (2-for-3, RBI) accounting for nine hits and five RBIs.

QUOTING COACH HELLER SUNDAY

“It was a great day and a great weekend. It was the best baseball we’ve played all year, three games in a row, coming off a good win against Central Michigan. It was good to see. We got three quality, dominant starts with the only blip us not being able to scratch anything across in game two yesterday. We still played great baseball. “Overall, it was a solid weekend. I am proud of the guys and how they bounced back.”

OF NOTE…

Iowa’s road series win in Ann Arbor was the first for the program since 2015.

The Hawkeyes’ 14 hits are the second-most in a game this season.

Williams finished 3-for-5 with two doubles and Anthony was 3-for-5 with four RBIs. It was Anthony’s team-leading ninth multi-hit game and Williams’ eighth.

Redshirt senior Izaya Fullard finished 2-for-5 with two runs scored. It was Fullard’s first multi-hit game of the season.

Petersen finished 2-for-5 with a home run – his third of the season – and three runs scored. Petersen hit .462 (6-of-13) with six runs scored in the three-game series.

Langenberg has allowed two runs or fewer in all four of his starts. He has 30 strikeouts to eight walks in four starts.

Iowa’s pitching staff limited Michigan to seven runs on 15 hits over 26 innings. The Hawkeyes had a 2.42 ERA, had 32 strikeouts and limited hitters to a .163 average in there games.

UP NEXT

The Hawkeyes will travel to Peoria, Illinois, on Wednesday to face Bradley at 6 p.m. (CT) at Dozier Park. The game will be streamed live on ESPN+.